High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love.” by Jennifer Wortman

Editor's note: “This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love.” is a finalist in the Short Story category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
If the different types of love depicted in Jennifer Wortman’s story collection, “This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love.,” are anything to go by, we’re in a world of hurt.
Very little of what Wortman describes could be called “true” love. Mostly we get obsession, infatuation, lust, the abject love of abused spouses and children who can’t ever seem to please their parents, the inappropriate desire of a student for a professor, unrequited love, and love as addiction. “The Speech” puts on display the love/hate relationship teenagers can have for a parent. There’s even the unconditional love of a dog for an owner.
All of her characters struggle to find the real thing with little success. The list of advice in “How to Get Over Someone You Love in Ten Easy Steps” could be right out of a Roz Chast cartoon in The New Yorker. It made me laugh and reminded me of Paul Simon’s song “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.” I wonder how many people have tried all ten.
Wortman does, however, deal forthrightly with the issues of addiction and depression, showing how these two mental health conditions can interfere with a person’s ability to even identify love, much less participate in it in any kind of healthy and meaningful way. She is frank about both conditions, and it’s good to hear someone reiterate that clinical depression is so much more than just sadness.
It is also heartening to see that characters who struggle with addiction and depression seem to have overcome the problems. The depressed characters are seeing therapists and taking medication; the addicted characters are still clean and sober. However, her gloomy outlook on love could leave the reader depressed.
Though Wortman’s stories are well written, I can’t say I enjoyed reading them. But then, my personal experience of love has been quite different.
Jaime Stevens is an avid reader, weaver, cook and gardener who lives in Billings.
