High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love.” by Jennifer Wortman

Editor's note: “This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love.” is a finalist in the Short Story category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

If the different types of love depicted in Jennifer Wortman’s story collection, “This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love.,” are anything to go by, we’re in a world of hurt.

Very little of what Wortman describes could be called “true” love. Mostly we get obsession, infatuation, lust, the abject love of abused spouses and children who can’t ever seem to please their parents, the inappropriate desire of a student for a professor, unrequited love, and love as addiction. “The Speech” puts on display the love/hate relationship teenagers can have for a parent. There’s even the unconditional love of a dog for an owner.

All of her characters struggle to find the real thing with little success. The list of advice in “How to Get Over Someone You Love in Ten Easy Steps” could be right out of a Roz Chast cartoon in The New Yorker. It made me laugh and reminded me of Paul Simon’s song “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.” I wonder how many people have tried all ten.