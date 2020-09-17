High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Truth and Beauty in the Canadian Rockies: An Explorer’s Guide to the Art of Walter J. Phillips” by Lisa Christenson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Truth and Beauty in the Canadian Rockies: An Explorer’s Guide to the Art of Walter J. Phillips” is a finalist in the Art and Photography category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

Although little-known south of the Canadian border, Walter J. Phillips created vistas of the Canadian Rockies in watercolor, color block prints, wood engravings and oils. These media are presented in Lisa Christenson’s “Truth and Beauty in the Canadian Rockies: An Explorer’s Guide to the Art of Walter J. Phillips.” The subtitle is quite apt, as Christenson includes directions to the locations where Phillips created his art.

Phillips emigrated to Winnipeg from England in 1913 before moving to Banff thirty years later. He worked in the Ukiyo-e style of the Edo period (1603 – 1868) of Japanese block printing. He was particular about the types of paper he used and in the book’s glossary you will find a half dozen different types of paper he used to create his prints. I found his wood engravings particularly spectacular for their depiction of the rugged high mountains and lakes.