High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Victor Cicansky: The Gardener's Universe” edited by Timothy Long and Julia Krueger

Trevor Herriot states, “The beauty of Cicansky’s garden universe… is that it is not entirely tamed. He cultivates, in garden and studio, an aesthetic that forbears, leaves room for the exuberance of the dandelion, the branch that escapes pruning.”

To close, we return to the beginning: “As we complete the circle of our introductory sealer ring, it should be evident that Cicansky’s oeuvre nurtures an understanding of history, locality, and materials that is as vital for healthy creative expression as cultivating gardens is for the health of our bodies and the planet. From the iconoclastic experimentation of his student days in California, to the recognition of his prairie immigrant roots, to his celebration of shovel to plate gardening — Cicansky has unearthed a politics of place using humour, play, and provocation.”