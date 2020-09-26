High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone: A Narrative Atlas of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness” edited by Traute N. Parrie and Jesse A. Logan

Editor's note: “Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone: A Narrative Atlas of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness” edited by Traute N. Parrie and Jesse A. Logan is a finalist in the Nonfiction category of the 2020 High Plains
No single book could justly represent Montana’s largest wilderness of nearly one million acres. But “Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone: A Narrative Atlas of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness” comes admirably close.
In this beautiful volume, editors Traute N. Parrie, with 31 years’ experience in the US Forest Service, and Jesse A. Logan, wilderness advocate and backcountry ski guide, have collected essays, maps, artwork and photos from some 100 contributors. “Voices” offers a “delicious combination of knowledge and mystery,” in the words of one contributing author.
This collection treats readers to a stunning variety of viewpoints and topics including the vast geological history of the A-B Wilderness, the politics of preserving wilderness, and the everyday beauties and dangers of meadows, peaks, and plateaus.
The essays and visuals reveal the habitats of many creatures: the hyperactive weasel, the demonized wolf, the squeaky pika, the elusive, almost mythical wolverine, the ancient mountain grasshopper preserved in the glaciers that bear its name, and the human creature in the “wilderness” from 10,000 years ago to the present.
Aesthetics and science converge in articles on an array of mushroom and wildflower species, on the delicate ecosystems of willow, beaver, moose, and aspen. And from such quieter studies, the reader can turn to narratives on predicting an avalanche or spending New Year’s Eve at the summit of Granite Peak.
The individual voices of this book may vary in their appeal from reader to reader, but anyone interested in the “natural world” will find much to savor or ponder, such as this reflection from another contributing author: “In this era . . . where we can use satellite imagery to visit any spot on the planet from the comfort of our homes, traveling through wilderness provides us with a sense of scale, reminds us we are human.”
William Kamowski is Emeritus Professor of English at MSU Billings.
