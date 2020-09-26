High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone: A Narrative Atlas of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness” edited by Traute N. Parrie and Jesse A. Logan

Aesthetics and science converge in articles on an array of mushroom and wildflower species, on the delicate ecosystems of willow, beaver, moose, and aspen. And from such quieter studies, the reader can turn to narratives on predicting an avalanche or spending New Year’s Eve at the summit of Granite Peak.

The individual voices of this book may vary in their appeal from reader to reader, but anyone interested in the “natural world” will find much to savor or ponder, such as this reflection from another contributing author: “In this era . . . where we can use satellite imagery to visit any spot on the planet from the comfort of our homes, traveling through wilderness provides us with a sense of scale, reminds us we are human.”