High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Wilderness//Kingdom” by Jory Mickelson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Wilderness//Kingdom” is a finalist in the Poetry category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

“Wilderness//Kingdom” by Jory Mickelson is a compilation of poems that catalogs the relationship of the narrator to his family, lovers, landscape and heartache.

Divided into five segments, the book of poetry is similar to a coming of age story, offering moments of lost innocence both as a child and grown man. The narration is vulnerable, beautifully candid and epitomizes the ideology of soul searching.

There are ties to flora and fauna, trying to find meaning, and remembering family. Mickelson employs exquisite imagery to evoke internal emotion in the reader that stretches beyond even the poet’s own emotional exertion.

“We tethered/ together, all pause and follow, / while streetlight burst/amber over tulip poplars/that guides the river’s dark cord.”

Mickelson’s writing varies from long, devotional pieces that act as a confessional or an account of a fading memory to shorter prose that delicately illuminates one moment of intimacy. His words often spill over with pain and relief as if the words he is writing – sometimes with an undeniable urgency – have been waiting with eager ink to finally reveal all.