High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Winning Chance” by Katherine Koller

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Winning Chance” is a finalist in the Short Story category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

“Winning Chance” brings hopes of second chances. In Katherine Koller’s collection of short stories, she tells of how opportunities can present themselves as an aftermath of challenge.

Koller, a writer for stage, screen and page with accolades from the Alberta Readers’ Choice Award and the Edmonton Book Prize, poignantly conveys sensations of fear and sadness in “Winning Chance” with feelings reflecting each character’s yearning to connect with themselves and others.

A mother whose baby refuses to suckle distances herself from her child by leaving her on a nurse’s doorstep because of its “failure to thrive.” A mosaic artist laments the emotional distance she feels from her husband as she picks up the broken pieces from his dropped coffee mug, while a construction worker named Chance contemplates the boundaries he must set with his ex-lover.