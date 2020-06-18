High Plains Book Awards finalists announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Finalists for the 2020 High Plains Book Awards were recently announced.

The High Plains Book Awards were established in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, a region that includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

This year’s list of finalists includes 13 Canadians from four provinces, one author from the United Kingdom, five Montanans and authors from nine other states. The list also includes two previous High Plains Book Award winners, according to a press release from organizers.

All nominated books — 223 of them this year — were read and evaluated by community readers.

Nominated books must have been published for the first time in 2019.

Here are this year’s finalists and where they live, in all 12 categories:

Art & Photography: