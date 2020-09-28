High Plains Book Awards winalist: “River People” by Margaret Lukas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “River People” by Margaret Lukas is the winner in the Woman Writer category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

I read “River People” by Margaret Lukas twice and each time I felt scraped by the rawness. While abuse is the underlying theme, it is guilt that allows it. Set in the late 1890s in Nebraska, it is a story of an 11-year-old Irish girl looking for her parents out West, a 17-year-old whose father wants her off the farm in order to hide a secret, and an old self-proclaimed preacher who carries the devil on his back.

Lukas, a finalist in the HPBA Woman Writer category, taught writing at the University of Nebraska. She is a master at character development, though I wanted the preacher’s wife to show more spunk when she is beaten for using scented soap, “just like a whore — buyin’ a two-dollar dress is stupider than buyin’ a bag of cats.” The preacher’s failures become his young wife’s scars. Women and children were chattels owned by their fathers, then a husband. Abuse is a “family affair.”