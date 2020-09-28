High Plains Book Awards winalist: “River People” by Margaret Lukas

Editor's note: “River People” by Margaret Lukas is the winner in the Woman Writer category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
I read “River People” by Margaret Lukas twice and each time I felt scraped by the rawness. While abuse is the underlying theme, it is guilt that allows it. Set in the late 1890s in Nebraska, it is a story of an 11-year-old Irish girl looking for her parents out West, a 17-year-old whose father wants her off the farm in order to hide a secret, and an old self-proclaimed preacher who carries the devil on his back.
Lukas, a finalist in the HPBA Woman Writer category, taught writing at the University of Nebraska. She is a master at character development, though I wanted the preacher’s wife to show more spunk when she is beaten for using scented soap, “just like a whore — buyin’ a two-dollar dress is stupider than buyin’ a bag of cats.” The preacher’s failures become his young wife’s scars. Women and children were chattels owned by their fathers, then a husband. Abuse is a “family affair.”
Woven through the narrative are America’s founding principles tested by Irish immigrants and “heathen” Indians. Economic strata mark a social caste. River People are the bottom rung. In describing their neighbor, “The strange, young-old woman looked to be in her last day of a long pregnancy, her face as pale as old sheets, the only color was her fatigue curved under her eyes like slack blue thumbs…her hair piled on top with twigs to hold it, a nest.” “We don’t want anything to do with people so needy.” This is said by our starving heroines as they pluck a crow to cook.
As each character’s back story is revealed, the complexity that motivates their actions is stark and shocking. The young wife is told her inattention caused her baby sister to drown, the Irish lass couldn’t keep her injured uncle alive, and the preacher is beaten by his father, then forced to wear a dress and called “girl” to mark his weakness. This read is no stroll by the river, this is fear manifesting in meanness and cruelty for its own redemption. Read it. You won’t forget it.
Shari Nault is a writer and chair of the High Plains Book Awards.
