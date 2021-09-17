 Skip to main content
High Plains BookFest scheduled for Sept. 24-25 in Billings

A variety of authors will appear at free public events in Billings for the 2021 High Plains BookFest.

COVID-19 prevented the book festival from taking place in 2020, however, this year the 19th annual BookFest will happen with a reduced number of events and with caution.

“We strongly encourage masking and social distancing at the various downtown venues,” said festival director Corby Skinner. “If you have not been vaccinated, I strongly suggest you read the books from the comfort of your home.”

Topics range from the historical and cultural history of Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness to a photographic glimpse into lives of the patrons of legendary Missoula bar.

Work by contemporary Native Americans is represented by three authors including David Weiden, author of "Winter Counts." Winter Counts is the story of a local Native American enforcer on the Rosebud Indian Reservation who becomes obsessed with finding and stopping the dealer who is bringing increasingly dangerous drugs into his community.

Three well-known regional fiction writers, Jamie Harrison, Caroline Patterson and Patrick Hicks will read from, and share insights into their recent novels.

Rounding out the weekend festivities will be presentations by Rob Chaney on grizzly bears, and Gretchen Minton’s discovery of William Shakespeare in Montana.

All events are free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase at the Western Heritage Center, Billings Public Library and at This House of Books.

Friday, Sept. 24 – Western Heritage Center

  • Noon - Jesse S. Logan, "Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone: A Narrative Atlas of the Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness"
  • 2 p.m. - Jean Belangie-Nye, "Corner of Space and Time: Lee Nye’s Eddie’s Club Portraits"

Friday, Sept. 24 – Billings Public Library

  • 4 p.m. - Gerry Robinson, "The Cheyenne Story: An Interpretation of Courage"
  • 6 p.m. - "David Heska Wanbli Weiden, Winter Counts"; Erika T. Wurth, "Buckskin Cocaine"

Saturday, Sept. 25 – Billings Public Library

  • Noon - Gretchen Minton, "Shakespeare in Montana: Big Sky Country’s Love Affair with the World’s Most Famous Writer"
  • 1:30 p.m. - Rob Chaney, "The Grizzly in the Driveway: The Return of Bears to a Crowded American West"
  • 3 p.m. - Patrick Hicks, "In the Shadow of Dora: A Novel of the Holocaust and the Apollo Program"; Caroline Patterson, "The Stone Sister"; Jamie Harrison, "The Center of Everything"

2021 High Plains Book Awards finalists reviewed

Editor's note: Reviews of this year's High Plains Book Award winners are below. Reviews will be added weekly in September. 

The High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Content is provided by independent reviewers in conjunction with the 2021 High Plains Book Awards. Books may be purchased at This House of Books, 224 N Broadway. 

In lieu of an in-person award ceremony, the winners will be announced on highplainsbookawards.org and in The Gazette.

High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'August' by Callan Wink

High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'August' by Callan Wink

  • BARB RIEBE For the Gazette

August, the protagonist of his evocative coming of age tale, is often an observer, and through him, Wink introduces us to people we might have gone to school with or met in some small prairie town, the kind with little houses whose walls contain history but have seen better days.

