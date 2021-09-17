High Plains BookFest scheduled for Sept. 24-25 in Billings

A variety of authors will appear at free public events in Billings for the 2021 High Plains BookFest.

COVID-19 prevented the book festival from taking place in 2020, however, this year the 19th annual BookFest will happen with a reduced number of events and with caution.

“We strongly encourage masking and social distancing at the various downtown venues,” said festival director Corby Skinner. “If you have not been vaccinated, I strongly suggest you read the books from the comfort of your home.”

Topics range from the historical and cultural history of Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness to a photographic glimpse into lives of the patrons of legendary Missoula bar.

Work by contemporary Native Americans is represented by three authors including David Weiden, author of "Winter Counts." Winter Counts is the story of a local Native American enforcer on the Rosebud Indian Reservation who becomes obsessed with finding and stopping the dealer who is bringing increasingly dangerous drugs into his community.

Three well-known regional fiction writers, Jamie Harrison, Caroline Patterson and Patrick Hicks will read from, and share insights into their recent novels.