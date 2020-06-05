Maxim Loskutoff to debut first novel in September

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maxim Loskutoff, who resides in western Montana, is known for his short stories and essays, which have appeared in numerous periodicals as well as anthologies in the United States and abroad. His debut novel, "Ruthie Fear," is forthcoming from W.W. Norton in September, and he's in the process of "letting it go," he said, while planning for his next work.

Loskutoff’s debut short story collection, "Come West and See," was a co-winner with Thomas McGuane’s collection "Cloudburst" for the 2019 High Plains Book Award, and was an NPR and Amazon Best Book of 2018 and a New York Times Editor’s Pick.

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?

I'm currently reading The Changing Light at Sandover by James Merrill. In this time of pandemic I feel spirits all around me, as if our world and the other have been brought close enough to touch. I spent time at the James Merrill house, in Stonington CT, and reenacted the Ouija board used by Merill and David Jackson. Ever since, I've felt drawn into the book and its strange, melodic chorus of spirits.