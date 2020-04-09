Michael Earl Craig on shoeing horses and COVID-19 times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?

I’m currently reading Matthew Zapruder’s latest book of poems Father’s Day, which is really good, and have been pulling all sorts of things off the shelf lately, Elizabeth Bishop and Tomas Tranströmer among them. A book I’m eager to read soon is Listen, Liberal by Thomas Frank, something a friend of mine has recently recommended.

What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?

Been listening to Aldous Harding a lot, and Blinky Bill’s Everyone’s Just Winging It and Other Fly Tales, both new discoveries for me, and a great and strange album by composer David Lang called The Loser. It’s Lang’s music to an opera he recently produced, based on Thomas Bernhard’s novel of the same name. Would make hypnotic scuba music and might even be good for gardening.

What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?

Recently I’ve watched Tiger King of course!! Loved it. And Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. And Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory.