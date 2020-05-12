Montana author’s novel in the process of becoming a movie

This is not the first fictional book in which Rowland has drawn on personal experience or landscape.

“All of my books have focused on some aspect of what it means to live in Montana, and how it impacts the people here. The main theme of this one is just how difficult it can be to be an outsider in a small rural community. But it also explores how everyone feels like an outsider to some extent,” said Rowland.

“Cold County” is the first novel Rowland has written with a narration taking on several points of view.

“I’ve always been stubbornly devoted to writing from a single point of view, but this story required a different approach. It ended up being quite a challenge, but I enjoyed taking it on,” said Rowland.

Writing about the state he lives in and loves is no small task. Representing not only the backdrop of Big Sky Country, but also creating authentic characters that readers can connect with, is essential to the development of his work.