Montana Native Women’s Anthology seeks submissions

In a press release, Brien said, “We are very excited to start this project, and as a Native woman I am so proud to be part of something with the potential to reach a wide audience. We are looking for a variety of work from Native women about their experiences on the reservation. It is so important to send in these stories, even if the authors are unsure. In fact, ladies, send them especially if you are unsure. We want this anthology to speak truths that aren’t always heard, to share stories that are hard to tell. This project will give us Native women a voice and a space. It’s time.”