Montana Native Women’s Anthology seeks submissions

Contributions in all genres are sought from female residents of Montana’s seven tribal reservations for an anthology of Montana reservation women’s writing edited by Luella Brien, general manager/editor at Big Horn County News, and author Carrie La Seur.
Short stories, essays, poetry, transcribed oral history and other forms are welcome. Tribal languages welcome with accompanying English translation. Compensation is per published piece, based on sales.
In a press release, Brien said, “We are very excited to start this project, and as a Native woman I am so proud to be part of something with the potential to reach a wide audience. We are looking for a variety of work from Native women about their experiences on the reservation. It is so important to send in these stories, even if the authors are unsure. In fact, ladies, send them especially if you are unsure. We want this anthology to speak truths that aren’t always heard, to share stories that are hard to tell. This project will give us Native women a voice and a space. It’s time.”
All electronic submissions must be MS Word documents. No PDFs will be accepted. Include your full name on each page. Submissions and any questions must be sent by March 15, to NWAnthologyMT@gmail.com or by mail to Luella Brien, MT Native Women’s Anthology, PO Box 301, Crow Agency, MT 59022.
More information is also available on the MT Native Women’s Anthology Facebook page.