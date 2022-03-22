Montana writer Doug Peacock wins prestigious literary award

Doug Peacock, who lives in Emigrant, has won an award in literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. But if anyone is expecting Peacock to take a victory lap, they’d be sorely mistaken.

“That’s a big one,” said Peacock about the award, which is given out yearly to eight writers by the Academy, which was founded in 1898 and has boasted members like Bob Dylan, Woodrow Wilson and Georgia O’Keeffe.

“I’m just really pleased,” he said. He admits that he’s been trying to wean himself off flying but is making an exception to get to New York for the awards ceremony in May.

The prize is for his latest book “Was it Worth It?: A Wilderness Warrior’s Long Trail Home,” released in January of this year.

It’s a prestigious award, and Peacock is happy to have won (and not just for the $10,000 prize he’s thinking of using on an upgrade of his trusty pickup truck). But he sees himself as more than just a writer.

“I never took a writing lesson,” he said. “The experience comes first. And the recording of that experience is kind of secondary.”

That feeling comes across in his work. These are the tales of a life lived. It’s not fair to say that Peacock has a disdain for the formal writing process, just that he has no use for it. “I’ve never sat down with a blank piece of paper,” he said. “My books come fast and I think about them a lot first.”

“The most important thing is to have something to write about, and to be able to plan your life accordingly,” he said.

Peacock found his thing to write about long ago. “I write in service of my life’s work, which is to save and preserve wilderness,” he said. Peacock has spent most of his career ardently defending wild spaces. He was the inspiration for the idealistic environmentalist George Hayduke in Edward Abbey’s iconic “The Monkey Wrench Gang.”

“I believe in the power of wild habitat,” he said. “It’s the way to externalize yourself. It’s a quick exit from culture… Go someplace really wild and spend a little time.”

He’s most enamored with grizzly bears, and has devoted a large portion of his life to learning about them, sharing them, and more than anything, saving them. “The reason I like the grizzly so much is because it is the one species on this continent which reminds the most arrogant species on Earth, which is Homo sapiens, of our true place in the world.”

Peacock, who has written six books, is proud to have won for “Was it Worth It?". “This book is wider. It’s a book that reflects the times,” he said.

Those times weigh heavy on Peacock, who returned from Vietnam in 1968 wracked with battle fatigue and PTSD. He credits the natural world with saving him, and he’s now “terribly worried” about the effects that climate change are having on that world. “The prognosis is grim,” he said. “And yet we sit on our hands.” If we don’t halt warming, he fears, “it’s going to be the most horrific tragedy the planet’s ever seen. If past extinctions are any indication, all life bigger than a meadow mouse will be in danger of extinction.”

He worries about his home state, as well, lamenting the “hideous state of political affairs in Montana.” “We have become this murderous culture, killing wolves, and lions and grizzly bears,” he mourned. “Modern humans fear what they don’t know. And increasingly that means so much of the natural world.”

These are the fights that have defined Peacock’s life. And despite being in what he calls his “geezerhood,” he’s nowhere near done. He has plenty of his “grizzly bear projects” He’s hired a law firm to look into grizzly poaching. He’s working on a study of an I-90 underpass wild animals have used to cross the freeway. He’d like to make a film. And he’s thinking about another book.

“These are the times we can’t pull our punches,” he said. “We can’t hold anything back these days. It’s full-wide-open throttle on saving the planet. And that’s what I plan to do for the rest of my days.”

