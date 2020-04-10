Montana's poets share their go-to poems and literature for times like these

Mandy Smoker Broaddus: Lots of classical music, which I generally listen to while I work. But also have to dance around the house to '80s songs every once in a while too. I love most musical genres, and always return to the classics, but love finding new artists and songs, especially with my 7-year-old.

Melissa Kwasny: Reading is like music to me. So I'll use this space to list the novels I've finished in the past two weeks: Russel Rowland's “Cold Country” and everything I can get my hands on by Ali Smith. Start her seasonal quartet with “Autumn.” It's enchanting.

Tami Haaland: It depends. When I'm trying to concentrate, I like to play Vivaldi or Paganini. I have gotten lost more than once in the video recordings on Facebook – Joan Baez in her kitchen, Paul Simon's daily tune, James Taylor. I have loved Robbie Robertson's "The Weight" which was recently featured in Rolling Stone, as well as other Playing for Change videos. It's incredibly uplifting and visionary to watch musicians from Italy, Nepal, Congo, Bahrain, Tokyo and many other places collaborating to make these arrangements. It has been equally inspiring to see so many symphonies performing over Zoom. The phenomenon of musicians performing from their homes is fascinating. It breaks down some of the celebrity identity, I think. Many of these small recordings encourage reflection and good cheer. I love listening to Rhiannon Giddens, both her music and her account of music history. As I write this I'm listening to Al Di Meola and Paco De Lucia play "Mediterranean Sundance."