Moonlighting as a writer pays off with book deal for Billings engineer

In 2018, Thayer took a year off from Exxon to pursue writing full-time. He produced three books during that year.

Family ties

Thayer often workshops ideas with his kids. The two eldest are fans of his Techno Wizard novels and sometimes sit up with him while he’s writing, he said.

It may continue a Thayer tradition that started with his father Douglas Thayer, a prominent English professor at Brigham Young University.

Douglas Thayer taught at BYU and authored five novels including "Summer Fire" and "The Tree House," a memoir and multiple short stories.

He died in 2017 about five months before Mike Thayer published his first book “The Techno Wizard: Passage to Avalon.”

"My plan was for us to be the 'Thayer authors,'" he said. "I always pictured I would get a photo with my dad, me holding my book and he holding his books, and I didn’t get that picture and that always kind of haunts me to this day."

Still, Thayer feels a connection with his father when he writes.

"In a way it's something that we have together," he said. "It's a way I can connect with my dad and maybe that's one of the reasons I think I'll always do this."