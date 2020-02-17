New book brings Crow Tribe's only armed uprising against US government to light

Cal Cumin has done the nearly impossible.
It's not that he's written a book, but that he's managed to write a book close to the subject of the Battle of the Little Bighorn that hasn't already had several volumes written on it.
Maybe just as amazing is that there has been no book-length treatment of the only armed uprising of the Crow Tribe against the U.S. government.
Until now.
Billings resident Calvin Cumin has completed and published, "The Sword Bearer Incident," (Upton and Sons, $49.95, hardcover).
Cumin's account covers the tumultuous period of 1887 when a young Crow fighter often called "Sword Bearer" rose to power as a warrior and medicine man. After gaining recognition at a Cheyenne sun dance, Sword Bearer had sacred visions in which he and his warriors became invincible against the army and the hordes of Anglo settlers.
Sword Bearer tried to recruit support from the Cheyenne and the Sioux living at Standing Rock, but they would not fight alongside him. He tried to lead the entire Crow fleet of warriors, but many of the elders warned him against such action.
Sword Bearer, along with some 150 Crow warriors, engaged in a short battle on Nov. 5, 1887, and were defeated. Nearly 600 other members of the tribe had surrendered and were being guarded, wanting no part of the hostilities. Eight Crow warriors, including Sword Bearer, died, and 17 others were wounded or captured. One U.S. soldier died and two were wounded.
The incident is notable for several historical reasons. It was the last "Indian battle" fought in Montana. It was the only time any Crow warriors took up arms against the United States Army. And it presaged the coming of the Ghost Dance religion where warriors and medicine man sought supernatural powers or medicine to eradicate white settlers and return the native cultures back to their previous lives.
"This was the first time that the Crow religion and warriors tangled with the white beliefs and power," Cumin said.
Yet, it's also notable because leaders on both sides — the Crow and the United States — were restrained. Though warriors and soldiers died or were injured, Cumin points out the battle could have been a bloodbath.
"The U.S. Cavalry showed restraint. And then the Crow chiefs urged Sword Bearer and his followers not to go through with it. The older warriors knew what fighting with cavalry would do," Cumin said. "But the young warriors also thought of the reservation as an open prison."
With Sword Bearer safely put down by the U.S. Army, that left a culture decimated and left to the reservation system.
"Plenty Coups understood that he would have to unify the Crow and he had to do it quickly. With Plenty Coups and Medicine Crow, that formed the core of who the Crow people are. They were brought together after that for their survival," Cumin said.
