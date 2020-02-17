New book brings Crow Tribe's only armed uprising against US government to light

The incident is notable for several historical reasons. It was the last "Indian battle" fought in Montana. It was the only time any Crow warriors took up arms against the United States Army. And it presaged the coming of the Ghost Dance religion where warriors and medicine man sought supernatural powers or medicine to eradicate white settlers and return the native cultures back to their previous lives.

"This was the first time that the Crow religion and warriors tangled with the white beliefs and power," Cumin said.

Yet, it's also notable because leaders on both sides — the Crow and the United States — were restrained. Though warriors and soldiers died or were injured, Cumin points out the battle could have been a bloodbath.

"The U.S. Cavalry showed restraint. And then the Crow chiefs urged Sword Bearer and his followers not to go through with it. The older warriors knew what fighting with cavalry would do," Cumin said. "But the young warriors also thought of the reservation as an open prison."

With Sword Bearer safely put down by the U.S. Army, that left a culture decimated and left to the reservation system.