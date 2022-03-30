One of the best Yellowstone Park museums may be in Billings man's basement

Michael Francis’ house might look nondescript from the outside, but inside it’s a veritable museum. The Billings man owns and displays one of the largest collections of Yellowstone National Park collectibles in the country.

Francis first went to Yellowstone in 1971, the summer after he graduated from high school in Great Falls. At the Hamilton store, he found a deal: postcards for a penny. He splurged and bought 100 of them.

“That’s the first time I bought a collectible,” he remembered. It wouldn’t be the last.

As it stands, Francis owns about 16,000 photos of the park. They’re the behind-the-scenes, personal type, compiled from various sources, mostly from former tourists and employees. He also has around 20,000 postcards, and another 4,500 collectibles of various types, a smorgasbord of simple, cheap tchotchkes and elaborate, rare items, some one-of-a-kind.

And those are just the things he’s already cataloged. Since he retired four years ago, Francis has been working “non-stop, eight or 10 hours a day, just logging, photographing and putting some sort of information with each piece.”

The collectibles are so numerous that they’ve taken over part of Francis’s house. His Yellowstone room, as he calls it, houses much of the collection.

Artwork lines the walls alongside photos and menus from park eateries. There’s a bookcase stuffed with Yellowstone books. But the real treasures are in the cases scattered throughout the room. There are ashtrays, statues, park signage, items of clothing, and just about anything imaginable that someone could sell in Yellowstone. Francis has a Christmas tree covered with Yellowstone ornaments. It stays up year round. “I doubt anybody has got this many Yellowstone ornaments,” he said with pride.

Even the furniture is Yellowstone related. Francis bought much of it at various garage sales in Bozeman, where he was assured by the previous owners that the items had been removed from the park.

In one corner sits a big glass case. It came from a Haynes Photo Shop. The Haynes family were early Yellowstone concessionaires. They left the park a half-century ago, but their legacy lives on here.

The Yellowstone room is full to bursting, and it’s still not enough. He’s got a cabinet upstairs lined with relics, as well. Even still, Francis is almost out of room. Most of the photos and postcards aren’t even on display.

Most of the collection is vintage, some from over 100 years ago. His favorite item is what’s known as a coated specimen. It’s a horseshoe that was left in a Mammoth hot spring until it was discolored and calcified. His is from 1906. But there are new items scattered in, too. He’s got a Pendleton pillow that he bought this year.

It’s a living, changing collection that’s a tribute to a living, changing place.

A life in the park

Francis knows that place better than almost anyone. He started working in the park in 1974 and stayed there for “about 15 years.” But he has always been a photographer at heart. He spent the summer of 1988 on assignment for National Geographic, shooting what was supposed to be a piece about backcountry fly fishing that was interrupted by that year’s legendarily scorching fire season.

After he left formal employment in the park, Francis never strayed far. In addition to his extensive photography work, he guided private tours in the park, and all over the world, including expeditions to Africa, South America, and the Northwest Territories in Canada.

Yet he kept coming back to Yellowstone. “It’s my favorite place in the world to photograph,” he said. “And I’ve been all over the world.”

His collectibles come from all over, too. He peruses area estate sales, garage sales and antique malls.

But it’s the internet that’s really changed the game in Yellowstone collecting. “A lot of it is eBay now,” he said, though he likes to keep looking at physical retail as much as he can. He recently went to a couple Billings antique malls and “came out with a nice bag of Yellowstone items.”

Online marketplaces have erased some of the geographic limitations of collecting. That’s fortunate, Francis says, because much of the best Yellowstone tourist memorabilia is likely still stuck on the east coast, where many of the first, wealthy Yellowstone visitors came from.

“You don’t find as much here, and it’s more expensive,” he explained. The ubiquity of shopping on the internet has helped level that playing field.

Some of the items in Francis’s collection show that history of rich tourists that flooded the park. He has delicate China dishes made in Staffordshire in England. These are pieces of art. Yet many are silly. “What’s fun about this collection is that you don’t have to be wealthy to get some of this stuff because some of it is so junky, you wonder why anyone would buy it.”

That combination of the high and low brow call to him. “If we can still find it, that means it was popular,” he explained. That’s the thing that really calls to Francis. There’s a moment where knickknacks become history. And that’s what really draws him to this.

What he sees in his collection now is a history that’s changing rapidly. “More and more people are coming to the parks,” he said. “Back in the day, before wolf reintroduction, I used to have Lamar Valley to myself.”

The collectibles are changing, too. He pointed to the Pendleton pillow as an example. “That’s about an $85 pillow,” he said. “That seems to be the route that they’re going in, rather than rows and rows of really junky items that were all made in China.”

He reckons that one day, his items will probably end up as part of a larger collection, ideally in a museum. The Buffalo Bill Historical Center in Cody is a good candidate, as is Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. “Hopefully at certain times they’ll be able to bring it out and show it to the public,” he said. “It’s too big, probably, for my kids to really handle.”

Until that point, Francis has relied on books to share his collection with people. He published an extensive collection of his vintage photographs in the book “Found Photos of Yellowstone,” which was released last year. It’s an intriguing resource for anyone interested in the broader story of Yellowstone as a place. Longtime park historian Lee H. Whittlesey says in his foreword to the book that “Many of us [Yellowstone Experts] had no idea that [these photos] existed.”

Francis will have another book out this summer, this one called “Yellowstone Collectibles: An Illustrated Introduction to the Park's Historic Souvenirs, Books, Art, and Memorabilia.” It features photos and captions about many of the items in his collection, with contributions from various Yellowstone historians. The book will release on June 1.

He’d also like to do a follow up to “Found Photos of Yellowstone.” The first book has images from 1880-1940, and now he’d like to do one that reaches up into the present day. He’s encouraging anyone with old photo albums that they wouldn’t mind him looking through to contact him.

"You know," he said, face lighting up, “maybe some of you could end up in a book."

