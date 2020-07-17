Pandemic anthology features Montana writers

Lancaster, who recently relocated to Billings after living in Maine, was contacted by McClendon in April to write about his experience with the COVID-19 pandemic. For Lancaster, it meant watching his wife deal with the loss of a loved one without saying goodbye.

“My wife's uncle died, unrelated to COVID-19. His kids couldn't be with him at the end, couldn't have a memorial service for him. My wife couldn't get on a plane and go be in the embrace of family back in New York. Absorbing all of that — not only the pain of the loss but also all the attendant pain because of the pandemic — that really got me to thinking about the costs of COVID-19,” said Lancaster. “Any time I hear someone minimize it, I almost go to rage, because here's the truth: Even if you don't get it, even if no one you know gets it, even if your life is so blessed that you don't know anyone killed by it, the disease has a cost.”

Writing about loss, isolation and fear allowed Lancaster to better understand the effects of COVID-19.