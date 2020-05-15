Richard Ford on plague reading material and new work

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana resident Richard Ford is "up to his knees" in a new novel he's working on. The prolific writer was born in Jackson, Mississippi and spent parts of his youth in Louisiana and Arkansas. He studied literature at Michigan State where he met his wife, Kristina, and attended graduate school at the University of California Irvine, where he studied fiction writing.

Ford's works have been published in 32 languages, and he's received an array of high-profile awards, including the 1995 Pulitzer Prize for his novel "Independence Day."

What else keeps Ford busy during pandemic times? He's got a great list of entertainment, from the melancholy sounds of some of Bruce Springsteen's recordings to watching a series on Netflix featuring "craggy old men murdering other craggy old men in ravishing settings."

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?