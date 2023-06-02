Wear sunscreen this week, because these Billings area events are just that hot (and also the sun is back and it is evil.)

SpringFest at the Moss Mansion

On Saturday, June 3, for the 34th time, the Moss Mansion will become one of town's biggest art markets. Things start in earnest with a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m., and then from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. drop in for arts, crafts, music, food and a variety of beverages, all enjoyed in one of Billings' most historic places. SpringFest admission is free, Mansion is open for tours at regular price.

The Teccas at Thirsty Street

Here's some good news, bad news. The good news is that you can catch the great Americana duo the Teccas at Thirsty Street at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. The bad news is that they were supposed to be playing shows in Oregon after their truck broke down. So $1 of every pint sold during their show will go to repairs. No cover.

Wavves at the Pub Station

Wavves, the surf-rockers who were the absolute coolest band on the planet in 2011 (and, for the record, still rock) are playing at the Pub Station at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 5. Get there early for opening sets from great local bands Panther Car and Hey, ILY. Grab a $25 ticket at thepubstatio.com.

Gilda House and Desperate Electric at Alive After 5

Billings biggest and best mid-week concert series returns on Thursday, June 8. It's the 20th anniversary, and they couldn't have picked two better bands to reign in the new year. Taking the stage are Butte's Desperate Electric, one of the state's danciest and most fun bands, and Billings' own Gilda House, playing their first hometown gig since their big "Be Edise" album release show in April. Things start, shockingly, at 5 p.m., and this week's venue is outside of the Pub Station at 2502 1st Ave. N. Alive After 5 is free, but you need at $2 wristband to be able to buy beer. And for spendier types, there's a $10 VIP option available.

Hinder (with In Rapture and Render Me Silent) at the Pub Station

Hinder, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Famers and rock stalwarts you remember from the early aughts, are at the Pub Station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. But the real draw here is the openers. Two of Billings' premier metal bands — Render Me Silent and In Rapture — will get the show going. It's Render Me Silent's first gig with a national act since 2017, and the capper on a legendary night for In Rapture guitarist Tony Morales. Morales, who also plays guitar for Gilda House, will start out the evening on the outside stage for Alive After 5 and will finish on the big stage in the Pub Station Ballroom. Tickets are $29.50 at thepubstation.com.

An Evening with Augmeanted at Rocky Mountain College

There's so much going on Thursday that we've got to turn the Jake Five into the Jake Six. Head to Losekamp Hall on the Rocky Mountain College campus at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for a benefit concert from Augeamted. The duo, comprised of cousins Geoffrey Taylor and Mary Overlie, play what they call "classical rock," with Taylor playing a five-string fiddle, and Overlie on piano and vocals. The show is a benefit for the Institute for Peace Studies. $10 at the door, or call (406) 657-1042.

Honorable mentions

Hear some avant-rock from Bozeman's Conductor at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Thirsty Street. No cover.

Head to the Babcock this week for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." The sequel to 2018's sublime "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," an innovatively animated adaptation of Miles Morales' inter-dimensional struggles. If enough people show up, maybe we can convince the theater to bring Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2," the best superhero movie ever made, to the big screen. Get a full list of showings at arthousebillings.com.

Welcome sweet summer at the patio at Pepper's Bar with The 7th Avenue Band on Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m.

We've got a red hot triple bill at Kirks' on Saturday, with Trevor Stoltenberg, Mopsketo and Coldfire starting at 7 p.m.