Thomas McGuane on the age of re-reading and music that tells a story

In his home along the West Boulder River in McLeod, Thomas McGuane is surrounded by books, which are reliable companions in all times, but especially these times. The novelist, essayist, and short story master describes himself being in the "age of re-reading," and luckily he's surrounded himself with plenty of options.

In a previous interview McGuane described some of the writers he gravitates toward for a re-read include Anton Chekhov, Willa Cather, Flannery O’Connor, Stephen Crane and Mark Twain, among many others.

McGuane has 10 novels, several collections of short stories, essays, screenplays and more to his credit. He's described writing — when it's going well — "as much pleasure as you can have. It's just hard to get there." His latest works include 2018's “Cloudbursts: Collected and New Stories,” and “The Longest Silence," a collection of fishing essays that was reissued in 2019, and he is a frequent contributor of short stories to the New Yorker.