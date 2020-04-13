'We are intrepid. We carry on.' Jamie Ford on writing and reading during a pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jamie Ford is currently finishing up a new novel and dreaming of joining a mosh pit. The Great Falls-based novelist said he’s keeping busy by listening to innovative music and reading from his first novel, “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” to classes online.

“Since my first novel is read in so many schools, and since classes have been canceled, lots of kids were unable to finish the book,” Ford explained. “Several teachers reached out to me, so I’ve been reading to classes online. What can I say? We are intrepid. We carry on.”

Ford, award-winning and New York Times bestselling author, published “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet" in 2009. The novel, a forbidden love story set against the backdrop of World War II and the forced internment of Japanese American citizens, was an international sensation and has since been translated into 35 languages and in the process of adaptation for film and the stage.

Ford's second novel, "Songs of Willow and Frost," was published in 2013, and his latest, "Love and Other Consolation Prizes," was published in 2017.

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?