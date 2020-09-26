 Skip to main content
Winners of 2020 High Plains Book Awards announced

2019 High Plains BookFest

Coordinator Corby Skinner, right, introduces the High Plains BookFest panel reading and discussion on Indigenous writing at the Western Heritage Center on Friday, October 11, 2019.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Montana writers made up half of this year's winners of the High Plains Book Awards, selected from 223 nominations across 12 categories. 

Award winners were announced Saturday evening on social media and the High Plains Book Awards website. The announcement was rather unceremonious this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners are typically announced at the High Plains BookFest banquet that has sold out in prior years.

Bozeman's Ted Rechlin; Joe Wilkins, who teaches in Oregon but is from Montana; Carl M. Davis and joint winners Traute N. Parrie and Jesse A. Logan, of Helena; and Jory Mickelson, a Montanan who currently lives in Seattle, picked up awards for their work, as well as five Canadian authors and winners from New Mexico, New York, Virginia, and the United Kingdom, according to a press release. 

Wilkins, who took home the award for best fiction work for his novel, "Fall Back Down When I Die," along with Pam Houston, a New York-based writer whose nonfiction work, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” took home an award as well, will join High Plains BookFest coordinator Corby Skinner in an online discussion at 7 p.m. Saturday. Registration information is online at highplainsbookawards.org.

The Billings Public Library board established the High Plains Book Awards to recognize regional literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, defined as Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Works considered for the award must be published for the first time the year prior and reflect life on the High Plains or the author resides in the region.

Works from finalists in 12 categories were read and evaluated by community readers, and winners in each category were determined by a judging panel of published writers with connections to the High Plains region.

The Big Sky Award, a category added last year, honors the overall best book by a Montana author. Traute N. Parrie and Jesse A. Logan, editors of “Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone,” picked up this award.

A complete list of winners is as follows: 

Art & Photography: Timothy Long and Julia Krueger, editors of “Victor Cicansky: The Gardener's Universe/L'univers d'un jardinier,” sponsored by the Yellowstone Art Museum.

Short Stories: Katherine Koller, “Winning Chance,” sponsored by The Writer’s Voice.

Creative Nonfiction: Pam Houston, New York City, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” sponsored by Kathy and Doug James.

Nonfiction: Pekka Hamalainen, United Kingdom, “Lakota America: A New History of Indigenous Power,” sponsored by the Billings Public Library Foundation.

Children’s Book: Ted Richlin, “Howl: A New Look at the Big Bad Wolf,” sponsored by Robert and Susan Lubbers.

Indigenous: Jessie Thistle, “From the Ashes: My Story of Being Metis, Homeless, and Finding My Way,” sponsored by Montana State University Billings Library.

Woman Writer: Margaret Lukas, Christianburg, Virginia, “River People,” sponsored by Zonta Club of Billings.

Poetry: Jory Mickelson, “Wilderness//Kingdom,” sponsored by Ucross Foundation.

Medicine and Science: Carl M. Davis, “Six Hundred Generations,” sponsored by the Billings Clinic Foundation.

First Book: Judith Sara Gelt, Albuquerque, New Mexico, “Restless Steps Toward Sanity: A Memoir,” sponsored by Montana State University Billings.

Young Adult: Sue Farrell Holler, “Cold White Sun,” sponsored by Fortin Foundation.

Fiction: Joe Wilkins, “Fall Back Down When I Die,” sponsored by the Friends of Billings Public Library.

Nominations for the 2021 awards will be accepted starting in January at www.highplainsbookawards.org

