Winners of 2020 High Plains Book Awards announced

Montana writers made up half of this year's winners of the High Plains Book Awards, selected from 223 nominations across 12 categories.
Award winners were announced Saturday evening on social media and the High Plains Book Awards website. The announcement was rather unceremonious this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners are typically announced at the High Plains BookFest banquet that has sold out in prior years.
Bozeman's Ted Rechlin; Joe Wilkins, who teaches in Oregon but is from Montana; Carl M. Davis and joint winners Traute N. Parrie and Jesse A. Logan, of Helena; and Jory Mickelson, a Montanan who currently lives in Seattle, picked up awards for their work, as well as five Canadian authors and winners from New Mexico, New York, Virginia, and the United Kingdom, according to a press release.
Wilkins, who took home the award for best fiction work for his novel, "Fall Back Down When I Die," along with Pam Houston, a New York-based writer whose nonfiction work, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” took home an award as well, will join High Plains BookFest coordinator Corby Skinner in an online discussion at 7 p.m. Saturday. Registration information is online at highplainsbookawards.org.
The Billings Public Library board established the High Plains Book Awards to recognize regional literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, defined as Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Works considered for the award must be published for the first time the year prior and reflect life on the High Plains or the author resides in the region.
Works from finalists in 12 categories were read and evaluated by community readers, and winners in each category were determined by a judging panel of published writers with connections to the High Plains region.
The Big Sky Award, a category added last year, honors the overall best book by a Montana author. Traute N. Parrie and Jesse A. Logan, editors of “Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone,” picked up this award.
A complete list of winners is as follows:
Art & Photography: Timothy Long and Julia Krueger, editors of “Victor Cicansky: The Gardener's Universe/L'univers d'un jardinier,” sponsored by the Yellowstone Art Museum.
Short Stories: Katherine Koller, “Winning Chance,” sponsored by The Writer’s Voice.
Creative Nonfiction: Pam Houston, New York City, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” sponsored by Kathy and Doug James.
Nonfiction: Pekka Hamalainen, United Kingdom, “Lakota America: A New History of Indigenous Power,” sponsored by the Billings Public Library Foundation.
Children’s Book: Ted Richlin, “Howl: A New Look at the Big Bad Wolf,” sponsored by Robert and Susan Lubbers.
Indigenous: Jessie Thistle, “From the Ashes: My Story of Being Metis, Homeless, and Finding My Way,” sponsored by Montana State University Billings Library.
Woman Writer: Margaret Lukas, Christianburg, Virginia, “River People,” sponsored by Zonta Club of Billings.
Poetry: Jory Mickelson, “Wilderness//Kingdom,” sponsored by Ucross Foundation.
Medicine and Science: Carl M. Davis, “Six Hundred Generations,” sponsored by the Billings Clinic Foundation.
First Book: Judith Sara Gelt, Albuquerque, New Mexico, “Restless Steps Toward Sanity: A Memoir,” sponsored by Montana State University Billings.
Young Adult: Sue Farrell Holler, “Cold White Sun,” sponsored by Fortin Foundation.
Fiction: Joe Wilkins, “Fall Back Down When I Die,” sponsored by the Friends of Billings Public Library.
Nominations for the 2021 awards will be accepted starting in January at www.highplainsbookawards.org.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Forever Neverland” by Susan Adrian
Editor's note: “Forever Neverland” is a finalist in the Children’s Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
Susan Adrian’s chapter book reboots Peter Pan by bringing two contemporary siblings into a scattershot mythopoeia redolent of the Percy Jackson series, casting the younger brother as an autistic yet an articulate writer.
Although J.M. Barrie charmed in 1904 with insolent, sophisticated storytelling, his concept never made sense to me. “Peter Pan” attributed escapist selfishness and violence to an idealized “eternal boy”: Edwardian wish fulfillment penned by a baronet who had seen a lot of children’s deaths.
Peter had a pre-Raphaelite diffidence: a half-bird, gender unsure, flingingly free but flighty and obsessive. Peter ran away from his parents as an infant, chose girls to be his mom, yet as Pan he could not return love. And the author was a product of the judgmental culture he satirized, if he chose to make Tiger Lily a “Piccaninny princess.”
Susan Adrian starts after Barrie’s last chapter predicted that Wendy’s female line would become Peter’s mothers in their turn. Wendy’s great-great-grandchildren Clover and Fergus narrate alternating chapters of “Forever Neverland,” except when Clover is turned into a sheep by Circe from “The Odyssey,” an ostensible antagonist.
Barrie’s mythology is replaced by mermaids and sea monsters who are not what they seem, and Peter appears almost as a sidelight to a formulaic fan fiction magical landscape.
I enjoyed Adrian’s characterization of Fergus’s autism. Both siblings are loving and trusting but face a plot that relies on tape recorders and magic. Clover is the caretaker, Fergus wise though frustrated by communication.
In a happy ending, Fergus and Clover demonstrate their selflessness. Adrian’s thoughtful list of autism resources is helpful, as is her afterword to readers: “you really are perfect as you are.”
Peter insisted, “I won’t grow up,” and kids have a deep need to identify with imperfect characters. The unstereotyped autism of Adrian’s hero is enough to recommend this book to 8- to 12-year-olds.
Adrian’s adherence to reading level and formula strikes a grim reviewer as corporatized. It minimizes the pert humor that made Barrie memorable. But, Peter’s and our fallibility is what keeps us endearing, even if he did cut off Hook’s … hand.
Jon Kohn taught in Crow Agency and Billings.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Howl: A New Look at the Big Bad Wolf” by Ted Rechlin
Editor's note: “Howl: A New Look at the Big Bad Wolf” is a finalist in the Children’s Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
The howls of a wolf can raise the hair on our necks, especially at midnight. Ted Rechlin, author and illustrator, presents a fresh look at this ancient predator with a beautifully done graphic book, “Howl: A New Look at the Big Bad Wolf."
Rechlin begins the pages with “Lobo,” the tale of a Mexican wolf from the 1890s. Hunted by Seton, an expert marksman when it comes to wolves, Lobo finally meets his demise — yet in an unsuspecting way. Seton’s experience with Lobo leaves a profound impact on the man. He writes about his experiences with this wolf, which helps fuel early movements to protect wildlife.
In the next section, “21,” Rechlin details the return of wolves to the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone Park. He shares the story of 21 and 42, named for the numbers of their radio collars. These two massive wolves lead the Druid Peak Pack on various exploits until age and rivals force them to pass the baton to a new generation of Canadian wolves.
The following piece, “The Big Bad Wolf,” discusses the negative reputation of wolves. From werewolves howling at the moon to trying to eat Little Red Riding Hood, this ancestor of man’s greatest canine friend has had a rough go throughout the centuries.
The book ends with “Reclamation,” a short description of the wolves’ determination to reclaim what was once theirs—even in the midst of 21st century development.
Rechlin does an incredible job of weaving the story of wolves over several millennia. His terrific illustrations aid in painting a sympathetic view of wolves. While men have been the archenemy of these great beasts, he also makes it clear that for wolves to survive, people must take the lead. Still, the question remains: How will mankind respond to the howl of the wolves?
Penelope Kaye is the award-winning author of “Making Crooked Places Straight.”
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Major: A Soldier Dog” by Trevor Jones
Editor's note: “Major: A Soldier Dog” is a finalist in the Children’s Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
World War II has erupted, and American soldiers need help. Who better to answer the call than man’s best friend? A finalist for the High Plains Book Awards Children’s Book category, “Major: A Soldier Dog” provides the answer.
Written from the view of Major, author Trevor Jones begins the tale of boy and dog on a North Dakota farm. Sid smells like soap, dirt, and syrup, and even as a puppy, Major knows he’s loved. Then the scent of fear fills the air.
Soon Major finds himself on his way to a new destination. Once he arrives, he sees other dogs. Lots of them. He also meets Zeke, who smells like bacon and wool. Zeke teaches him new skills, and Major earns treats.
Eventually, the two cross the ocean to experience more adventures. Long walks, big noises, and the scent of fear comprise most days. The faithful canine saves Zeke and others from ambushes more than once. As the war drags on, both dog and man become weary. One day, Major hears happy voices. The war is over! Zeke and Major get to go home.
Still, Major’s training doesn’t end. He meets Carol, who teaches him new skills. Finally, he gets on a train and travels back to a farm in North Dakota where Sid waits. A lot of time has passed. The question everyone wants answered—Will Major remember his boyhood friend?
Delightful and engaging, “Major: A Soldier Dog” is based on the true story of a beloved pet whose family enlists him when America puts out the call for soldier dogs. Jones does a great job of helping readers understand the events from Major’s eyes, ears, and especially his nose. He also includes a brief history of war dogs and their trainers.
Ming Hai’s illustrations paint a realistic picture of life from a dog’s view during the war. Be sure to read to the very end for special photos and information about Major.
Penelope Kaye is the award-winning author of “Making Crooked Places Straight.”
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Cold White Sun” by Sue Farrell Holler
Editor's note: “Cold White Sun” is a finalist in the Young Adult book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
Tesfaye, a young Ethiopian boy, flees his African home using fake names and passports. He is smuggled out of Ethiopia, passing through Kenya and Europe on his way to begin a new life in Canada.
Based on interviews author Sue Farrell Holler conducted with a young refugee, this fictionalized account of Tesfaye chronicles the uncertain, confusing and terrifying journey that follows.
Tesfaye was born during the 1980s Great Famine in Ethiopia. He was the son of a powerful businessman who lived a happy life of privilege with his family, safe behind a walled compound in Addis Ababa. He went to the best schools, caring only about doing well enough in school to please his father and become the most favored son.
The book begins in 1991 with the revolution that overthrew the dictator Mengistu Haile Meriam. Tesfaye’s life changed completely after rebel soldiers forced their way into the family compound. After Tesfaye’s father was arrested for anti-government activities, Tesfaye’s name was added to a wanted list for helping his father distribute pamphlets. Tesfaye’s familiar, safe life disappears. His life is now in danger, and he begins the journey that takes him to Canada.
Tesfaye ends up in Calgary. The author writes of his arrival, “A teenage boy stands outside the Calgary bus station, alone, on a frigid night. He has no winter clothes, no identification, and he speaks little English. His name is Tesfaye, but who is he, and where did he come from?”
Tesfaye faces overwhelming challenges in this strange new country. He has no family, no friends, and no money, yet he finds a way to survive and make Canada his home.
“Cold White Sun” deals with the tough subjects of war and refugees as well as the racism Tesfaye experiences in Canada. This is an emotional and moving, yet realistic story of a refugee’s journey. Readers can’t help but feel empathy for Tesfaye and others like him who must sacrifice so much for their survival and safety.
Karin Green is a former middle school librarian, now retired.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Qaqavii” by Miriam Körner
Editor's note: “Qaqavii” is a finalist in the Young Adult book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
Miriam Körner’s Qaqavii is a young adult adventure novel, yes, but one with many parts. Dog story, love story, what-the-heck-is-wrong-with-my-mother story, it also has much darker undercurrents of cultural history. It is one of those novels that tricks us into learning important things by disguising our education as entertainment.
Emmylou, the first-person present-tense narrator, and her mother have moved, again, this time to Churchill, Manitoba. The pair are running, mostly, because that’s what Kitty, her mother, does. Emmylou has been “volunteered” by her mother to be a waitress. When she is not doing that job poorly and exchanging sarcastic barbs with her mother (handled as both dialogue and internal monologue ripe with frustration and love), she wanders the streets of Churchill, half-hoping to see a polar bear, but finding instead a mysterious old woman and an engaging Inuit boy her age named Barnabas.
Barnabas lives on the wrong side of the tracks with his aging grandparents, where he helps to look after them while he and his grandfather train for an annual sled dog race. The bulk of the novel centers around the Inuit people and Emmylou’s fearless plunge into their world of strange-to-her foods and traditions and (often untranslated) language, and most of all, the dogs.
“Write what you know” is a tired saw that would, if followed, rob the world of half its good fiction, but in this case, its merit is also clear: Körner is an accomplished musher and her descriptions of that world are rich and engrossing and will leave you cold — not emotionally cold, but where’s-the-nearest-fire cold.
When Barnabas’s grandfather ends up unable to participate in the race, Emmylou takes his place, and the action of the novel climaxes there.
Interwoven throughout is that mysterious woman from town whose stories of forced relocations of Inuit people and the accompanying atrocities are the emotional core of the book. Körner’s afterward calls the book an “apology,” and it is an eloquent one.
Scott Ellis lives in Billings and until he met Katie (the world’s most stubborn Australian shepherd) imagined himself Qimmiujatuluatuq.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Spin” by Colleen Nelson
Editor's note: “Spin” is a finalist in the Young Adult book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
Fifteen-year-old Dizzy seems like an average teenage girl. She lives with her dad and brother in an apartment above the family’s record shop, The Vinyl Trap. Music is her passion and she is getting good at “spinning,” another word for DJing.
One big secret sets her apart from other teens: She is the daughter of the world’s most recognized pop star, Georgia Waters. Georgia left the family when Dizzy was a year old. Her mother visited once during her childhood with legal papers to keep the family silent about their relationship.
Now, Georgia’s tour is coming to Dizzy’s hometown. Dizzy can’t get her mother out of her head or heart. She decides to go to her mom’s concert to confront her backstage. Will this resolve her frustration of not having a “normal” family?
With so many teens growing up in single parent families, this story is very relatable. The author describes Dizzy’s pain of not knowing her mom in a scene early in the novel. Taking a concert poster from a street corner stirs emotions in the main character. Late at night, after not being able to sleep, Dizzy props it next to her bedroom mirror. In the dim light, Dizzy compares herself to her mother, and then lashes out: “’Why’d you leave?’ staring at [the poster] with narrow-eyed anger.”
The author’s deft writing makes this novel easy to read, and short chapters keep the action moving. The point of view alternates between Dizzy, her brother Lou, and her father Ray, which allows the author to develop each character into a believable person. And while the premise is unusual, the story is plausible and would be interesting to discuss in a book club.
Nelson has written several other award-winning books for children and teens, including “Sadia,” which won the High Plains Book Award for the Young Adult in 2019.
Andrea Doles is the librarian at Ben Steele and enjoys reading realistic and historical novels.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Earth to Charlie” by Justin Olson
Editor's note: “Earth to Charlie” is a finalist in the First Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
“Earth to Charlie,” the debut novel from Butte native Justin Olson, is an open-hearted and generous glimpse into teendom that invites readers to empathize with its softly troubled characters, and simultaneously with our younger selves.
Charlie Dickens feels trapped in a small world. This socially isolated high schooler spends his nights gazing at the night sky, imagining a life beyond his hometown of Whitehall, Montana, where his existence feels dull and isolated. Beset with challenges — crippling self-doubt, bullies, a difficult and neglectful father, an absent mother, a crappy job — this protagonist is nonetheless kind, likeable, and charitable. So, when new-to-town classmate Seth reaches out to Charlie for friendship, it feels like the life raft he’s been hoping for.
Relationships are the heart of the story, and Charlie and Seth’s friendship is easy to root for. This sensation of wanting them to succeed brings with it a quiet encouragement to be kind to young people, however foolhardy and headstrong as they may seem.
Olson deftly delivers this message through a character-driven page-turner that reads quickly but also tackles some big questions. The questions Charlie seeks answers to are universal but feel especially unknowable during that period of life. At first, he just wants to know how to survive high school, confidently pursue a crush, and fend off bullies. But there’s something deeper at play: a search for life’s meaning — on earth, and beyond.
Initially, Charlie is mostly consumed with two things: doing the right thing and sorting out the traumatizing experience of his mother abandoning him. He makes mistakes, but eventually self-corrects. As the characters and plot grow more complex, Charlie and Seth’s superficial melodramas grow into actual, appreciable dramas.
Reading “Earth to Charlie” is almost like watching maturation in action. As the small stuff dissolves into the background, the important stuff rises to the surface. It’s satisfying.
The writing does miss some opportunities, however. Emotional notes can feel too on-the-nose; some important events are delivered in retrospect rather than in-scene. It’s wholesome stuff, but isn’t so sweet that it gives you a toothache, though it does get close. These brief missteps are indeed worthy of forgiveness, just like these charming and adorable, if fraught, central characters.
Pete Tolton is a filmmaker, artist, and writer living in Billings.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Reckless Steps Toward Sanity: A Memoir” by Judith Sara Gelt
Editor's note: “Reckless Steps Toward Sanity: A Memoir” is a finalist in the First Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
Judith Sara Gelt’s book, “Reckless Steps Toward Sanity: A Memoir,” is the record of the author becoming an adult and making sense of her world, spanning her early teen experience and culminating at late middle age.
Set in and around Denver, Gelt shares a vivid and intensely personal narrative of growing up in a family deeply impacted by mental illness. The story begins in 1968 as Gelt enters her sophomore year of high school. With her family life in chaos due to her mother’s intermittent bouts of serious mental illness and her father’s inability to cope, Gelt is forced to navigate her world without the protective structure of a functioning family.
Early in the book, the teen is victimized by a beloved high school teacher, which results in her suicide attempt. She describes the event and its aftermath, emotionally alone and making adult decisions for herself at the age of 16.
The memoir transports the reader through Gelt’s choices and life events, some universally emblematic of growing up in the 60s and 70s. The book describes the shifting societal expectations, relaxed attitude toward drug use and the undulating role of Jewish faith and its rituals during her lifetime and in her personal life.
Throughout, Gelt veers in and out of her parents’ lives, persistent in her hope to understand and rectify her father’s cruelty and indifference. Ever-present is the lingering impact of mental illness throughout her life and her quest to make sense of her experiences.
Reflecting on similar personal decision points and relationships while navigating adulthood, the reader can easily share Gelt’s guilt, confusion, and intensifying anger. Gelt tells her story with clarity, presenting a complex and bittersweet storyline.
This is Gelt's first book, published at age 67, and in overcoming shame and the strong societal compulsion toward privacy, the writing of a memoir is an act of profound courage. “Reckless Steps Toward Sanity” is a significant work worthy of consideration as this year’s High Plains Book Award in the category of First Book.
Dianna Linder is Director of Grants and Program Development for the Billings Clinic Foundation.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “The Cheyenne Story: An Interpretation of Courage” by Gerry Robinson
Editor's note: “The Cheyenne Story: An Interpretation of Courage” is a finalist in the First Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
“The Cheyenne Story: An Interpretation of Courage,” a new novel by Gerry Robinson, explores the difficult life of the Cheyenne people as they struggle in the months following their victory against the United States in the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
What makes this book necessary and groundbreaking is that it is written by a descendant of people who participated in the battle. Robinson spent twenty years researching his culture and this time period. His skillful use of historical details colors the narrative without becoming pedantic. Robinson’s love of his people, the Northern Cheyenne, is apparent as he strives, and succeeds, to portray the variety of emotions that his people must have experienced as they made tough choices that sometimes resulted in death and injury as they fought to sustain their traditional ways of being.
The compelling storylines kept me engaged, though I frequently needed to return to earlier parts in the book to re-familiarize myself with the multitude of characters. This is an important aspect of Indigenous culture: no one should be ignored or left out. I found it challenging to keep track of the many different names but understood that it is very disrespectful to one’s relatives to omit their names when telling a story. It is helpful that the author listed characters of particular importance in the introduction.
Before Europeans arrived, the Indigenous peoples in the Americas already had names for geographical features in our homelands. In Robinson’s book, he revived those original place names and used them, translated from Cheyenne into English, to identify land and waterways that have since been almost entirely renamed by Non-Indians. It was gratifying to realize that my people, the Crow, use the same place names as the Cheyenne.
Overall, I highly recommend this book for the unique perspective it offers from an Indigenous writer, revives and celebrates the cultural history of the first peoples in this region, and does so while still providing an entertaining read.
Rhonda Whiteman is a member of the Crow Tribe and serves on the boards of local nonprofits in her hometown of Billings, Montana.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Six Hundred Generations” by Carl M. Davis
Editor's note: “Six Hundred Generations” is a finalist in the Medicine and Science category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
When does Montana history begin? We often start with western exploration and the fur trade of the 18th and 19th centuries, even though we know there were people here thousands of years earlier. In this fine book, archaeologist Carl Davis brings to life these Indigenous cultures whose records are buried in the ground or painted on the rocks.
Archaeology can be a technical science that makes for difficult reading, but Davis has that rare ability to elucidate the techniques, methods, and concerns of archaeologists to a general audience without dumbing it down.
Davis guides us through fifteen episodes of Montana’s Indigenous history, each tied to a specific location. The result is a book that could be used to guide your summer travels around the state or enjoyed from the comfort of your armchair. From a 13,000-year-old burial site to the Rosebud Battlefield of just over a century ago, Davis skillfully explains the meaning of artifacts while also imaginatively and sympathetically reconstructing the lives of the people who used them.
These archaeological sites reveal ancient hunting techniques for everything from bison to rabbit, Indigenous relationships with domesticated dogs, pit houses that thousands of years ago provided shelter during Montana’s brutal winters, quarries for mining chert, and the emergence three thousand years ago of portable lodges as evidenced by hundreds of tipi ring sites.
Billings-area readers may be especially interested in the chapter on Pictograph Caves, where projectile points, butchering knives, fishing weirs, ornamental shells, and gaming dice tell stories of a natural shelter that for five thousand years has been home for people who hunted, fished, foraged, celebrated, and played games in this place.
Overall, this delightful book deserves a wide audience as we deepen our understanding of Indigenous Montana.
Tim Lehman is Professor of American History at Rocky Mountain College and author of “Up the Trail” and “Bloodshed at Little Bighorn,” winner of the High Plains Book Award Nonfiction Category in 2011.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “The Science of Why, Volume 4: Answers to Questions about Science Facts, Fables, and Phenomena” by Jay Ingram
Editor's note: “The Science of Why, Volume 4: Answers to Questions about Science Facts, Fables, and Phenomena” is a finalist in the Medicine and Science category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
With their natural curiosity and quest to learn about and understand the world, children are the original scientists. Author Jay Ingram, provides ample opportunity for the reader — both child and adult alike — to engage with fascinating questions in “The Science of Why, Volume 4: Answers to Questions about Science Facts, Fables, and Phenomena.”
The book is split into four sections: Bodily puzzles, mystifying animals, peculiar phenomena, and curiosities and oddities. Through these sections, Ingram identifies questions about a series of broad topics — from earwax to the Salem witch trials to the invention of the wheel to wasps and cockroach zombies.
The strength of this book is its ability to captivate and pull the reader into scientific exploration of the world. Each mini-chapter is full of entertaining illustrations and diagrams, memorable explanations, and user-friendly descriptions of scientific studies. Through each topic, the book provides a brief introduction into how scientists and other experts search for answers related to these topics. The potential weakness of this book is that the wide array of topics will be perfect for elementary school kids but may frustrate older readers who might want to delve deeper into the research.
The ideal gift for the young budding scientist, the reader will walk away with an arsenal of fun facts to share with friends and family.
Ashley is the Director for the Office of Medical Education at Billings Clinic.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Birds, Bones, and Beetles: The Improbable Career and Remarkable Legacy of University of Kansas Naturalist Charles D. Bunker” by Chuck Warner
Editor's note: “Birds, Bones, and Beetles: The Improbable Career and Remarkable Legacy of University of Kansas Naturalist Charles D. Bunker” by Chuck Warner is a finalist in the Medicine and Science category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
“Birds, Bones, and Beetles: The Improbable Career and Remarkable Legacy of University of Kansas Naturalist Charles D. Bunker,” by Chuck Warner profiles a museum collector, preparator, taxidermist, ornithologist, field collector, and teacher. Before writing this book, Warner, Bunker’s grandson, “hadn’t written anything longer than a business letter,” but he researched his grandfather’s life and presents him in this objective, coherent, and compelling biography.
In his early twenties, Bunker approached the director of the University of Kansas Natural History Museum — unsuccessfully — for a job in taxidermy. He persisted, visiting the museum repeatedly until the director hired him as a general helper.
Once there, Bunker worked across the natural science departments to broaden his understanding of the natural world, for as Warner tells us, “The one overriding philosophy of the museum in those days empowered everyone to do what needed to be done. The pragmatic ‘Bunk’ could not have asked for a better job.” Natural curiosity broadened his knowledge and hands-on experience strengthened his expertise, though he did not work toward nor earn a degree.
Through his years at the museum, Bunker became expert in collecting and preparing animals for the collection. He improved the cataloging system to provide greater detail on each specimen and invented a process of using beetles to strip skeletons of flesh rather than the usual method of boiling bones. He published articles in scientific journals, was elected as a full member of the American Ornithologists Union, and eventually was named assistant curator of birds and mammals at the Museum.
Bunker considered training undergraduates in field methods, taxidermy, identification and organization of artifacts as essential. His “boys” went on to earn advanced degrees and take up critical positions in the most important natural history museums in the country.
This is a rewarding read about the considerable personal and intellectual strengths of a quiet man — underpaid and underappreciated in his lifetime — who followed his curiosities, initiated generations of undergraduates in the field, contributed to the knowledge of ornithology, improved cataloging of specimens, and improved the museum through his years of dedication.
A retired teacher, JP Mandler lives in Connecticut.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Not a Thing to Comfort You” by Emily Wortman-Wunder
Editor's note: “Not a Thing to Comfort You” is a finalist in the Short Story category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
Emily Wortman-Wunder’s collection of short stories are something well worth reading. Speaking authoritatively on myriad subjects, an authentic, tangible prose fetches her audience from the role of reader to that of a listener. Her stories hold a bewitching quality as if spoken late into the night amidst fire-lit cave walls.
Some lines, gnarly to read, press hot with apprehension and unease. Deep within others vibrates a tension and a restlessness not easily placed. Wortman-Wunder allows the story to unfold in a timely manner, easily bringing the reader to a place adequately primed to be discomforting.
“It’s the easiest thing in the world to stop being good and, once you stop you can never go back,” she writes in “Bad,” a visceral confrontation with the raw escapades of two teenage girls, bleakly ending in dismay and alarm.
“I hate the creek — there’s something wrong with it,” she unfolds in the chilling pages of “Trespassing,” exhibiting an uncanny story of what moving can portend for some unfortunate families.
Wortman-Wunder’s sketches remind us how masterful writing, more than other disciplines, is marked — a polish to be appreciated. She fashions a pulse to her lines, distant from colorless wastelands of simply recounting events in time and space. Occasionally using unwieldy, lively language, she gives her stories an essence of authentic association and attachment.
“Not a Thing to Comfort You” ranges from sorrowful, to curious, to that of a fever dream. I often finished stories and then asked, “What am I feeling?” jotting down the response. Wortman-Wunder gives rise to unsettling waves somewhere within us, diffusing sentiments we aren’t accustomed to feeling.
And, the mystery of what you actually feel is all the more unnerving. No, they are not a thing to comfort you, but they whisper to a flickering within the reader, yearning to hear a truly fine story. Perhaps lending credence that the mark of an alluring tale is not in what it illustrates, but what it summons from you.
Griffin Hansen is currently working construction with aims of writing.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love.” by Jennifer Wortman
Editor's note: “This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love.” is a finalist in the Short Story category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
If the different types of love depicted in Jennifer Wortman’s story collection, “This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love.,” are anything to go by, we’re in a world of hurt.
Very little of what Wortman describes could be called “true” love. Mostly we get obsession, infatuation, lust, the abject love of abused spouses and children who can’t ever seem to please their parents, the inappropriate desire of a student for a professor, unrequited love, and love as addiction. “The Speech” puts on display the love/hate relationship teenagers can have for a parent. There’s even the unconditional love of a dog for an owner.
All of her characters struggle to find the real thing with little success. The list of advice in “How to Get Over Someone You Love in Ten Easy Steps” could be right out of a Roz Chast cartoon in The New Yorker. It made me laugh and reminded me of Paul Simon’s song “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.” I wonder how many people have tried all ten.
Wortman does, however, deal forthrightly with the issues of addiction and depression, showing how these two mental health conditions can interfere with a person’s ability to even identify love, much less participate in it in any kind of healthy and meaningful way. She is frank about both conditions, and it’s good to hear someone reiterate that clinical depression is so much more than just sadness.
It is also heartening to see that characters who struggle with addiction and depression seem to have overcome the problems. The depressed characters are seeing therapists and taking medication; the addicted characters are still clean and sober. However, her gloomy outlook on love could leave the reader depressed.
Though Wortman’s stories are well written, I can’t say I enjoyed reading them. But then, my personal experience of love has been quite different.
Jaime Stevens is an avid reader, weaver, cook and gardener who lives in Billings.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Winning Chance” by Katherine Koller
Editor's note: “Winning Chance” is a finalist in the Short Story category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
“Winning Chance” brings hopes of second chances. In Katherine Koller’s collection of short stories, she tells of how opportunities can present themselves as an aftermath of challenge.
Koller, a writer for stage, screen and page with accolades from the Alberta Readers’ Choice Award and the Edmonton Book Prize, poignantly conveys sensations of fear and sadness in “Winning Chance” with feelings reflecting each character’s yearning to connect with themselves and others.
A mother whose baby refuses to suckle distances herself from her child by leaving her on a nurse’s doorstep because of its “failure to thrive.” A mosaic artist laments the emotional distance she feels from her husband as she picks up the broken pieces from his dropped coffee mug, while a construction worker named Chance contemplates the boundaries he must set with his ex-lover.
Koller’s symbolism transmits the essence of sentiments in each story. The baby dies, and a decade later, the nurse connects with the mother. They come together as the mother renews and restarts her life with a young son and marriage. The story ends with geese flying south to their new seasonal home. The artist wife incorporates broken pieces into her creations, and the construction worker puts down his tool belt for a “Winning Chance.” At the end, the husband extends a link to his wife while the worker connects with his own integrity.
Koller brings importance to everyday actions and activities. With simple sentences, the deep significance of a moment is relayed. “I’d been storing rainwater for months,” begins the story entitled “The Winter Police,” and “Cloudy looked out at snow falling like dust” opens “The Care & Feeding of Small Birds.” Both encapsulate what is to come.
In “Winning Chance,” Katherine Koller shows that courage and belief can bring second chances after struggles and challenges.
Stella Fong is author of “Flavors Under the Big Sky: Recipes and Stories from Yellowstone Public Radio and Beyond,” “Historic Restaurants of Billings” and “Billings Food” as well as a regular contributor to the Gazette’s Last Best Plates column.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country” by Pam Houston
Editor's note: “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country” is a finalist in the Creative Nonfiction category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
Pam Houston’s “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country” is a series of essays covering the period of her life between the time that she purchases a ranch in the Colorado high country (for 5% on a twenty-year note) and the recent past. The note promises payments of money that she did not have. The book follows her trials and tribulations in holding onto the property including a large wildfire that threatens it. Shortly after the fire, she is able to make the final payment.
The author uses novelistic devices to tell a true story, so there is dialogue and a real story to keep things moving along. Houston's writing is honest and realistic, as is the love of her various ranch animals — the Irish Wolfhounds, horses, sheep and burros — which play a large role in the book.
The story is one of being at the ranch but having to go away to afford it, as she is unable to turn down writing or teaching assignments that she is offered. The colorful characters who tend the ranch and the animals while she is away add to the vibrancy of the story.
The essay on fire that threatens her ranch is particularly meaningful to me. I know just how she feels, as I had a fire threaten my “home away from home” 12 years ago. This essay is perhaps a little too long and gets bogged down by the details of the fire.
I think you will enjoy this book. It is realistic and down to earth, and one walks away when finished with the book thinking that you know the author well.
Bernard Rose is a retired Professor of Economics from Rocky Mountain College and is a member of the board of the Billings Public Library Foundation, among others.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Encounters in Yellowstone: The Nez Perce Summer of 1877” by M. Mark Miller
Editor's note: “Encounters in Yellowstone: The Nez Perce Summer of 1877” is a finalist in the Creative Nonfiction category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
M. Mark Miller, a journalist and retired university professor, grew up listening to his grandmother’s stories of her travels, as well as her grandfather’s, into Yellowstone. Those stories ignited Miller’s interest, and he’s written four books on the subject, including the most recent “Encounters in Yellowstone: The Nez Perce Summer of 1877.”
People may know about the Nez Perce’s flight to freedom from Walla Walla, Wash., to the Canadian border, they may be less aware of the tribe’s movement through America’s first national park and the devastation of lives experienced by both American Indians and whites.
Miller collected first-person accounts of tourists through stories printed in historical newspaper and magazine articles, fleshed them out with additional scholarly research, and made this complicated story accessible. The maps, cast of characters, and timeline printed at the beginning of the book help readers keep track of important developments.
Reflecting historical times, the book is filled with stereotypical terms such as “Indian fighters,” “hostiles,” or “squaw soldiers,” a name the Nez Perce gave General Howard’s troops. These terms are now considered derogatory and debasing, and Miller’s exploration of such terms question their acceptance and add to an understanding of how settler history is framed.
Each chapter is from a particular character’s point of view, as was the telling of events, which in turn gives readers a slight change of perspective. This style successfully captures characters’ confusion, fear, and the focus on survival in a very present way, but the timeline of events seems to jump around; the same people and circumstances are brought up multiple times over the course of the book.
Why did the encounters with the tourists visiting Yellowstone prove so disastrous? These were acts of revenge for General Howard’s surprise attack of the Nez Perce at the Big Hole several weeks earlier. History is about revenge. “Encounters in Yellowstone” captures this theme eloquently.
Susan Devan Harness is the author of “Bitterroot: A Salish Memoir of Transracial Adoption” and winner of the Creative Nonfiction and Indigenous categories in the 2019 High Plains Book Awards.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Essential Yellowstone: A Landscape of Memory and Wonder” by Michael J. Yochim
Editor's note: “Essential Yellowstone: A Landscape of Memory and Wonder” is a finalist in the Creative Nonfiction category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
In this storybook sampler, Michael J. Yochim takes readers through Yellowstone National Park in ways most people will never experience. His powerful, entertaining style inspires wanderlust as he describes his remarkable journey through the park through the lens of his own personal experiences.
Drawn to Yellowstone from an early age, Yochim spent half of his life living, working, hiking camping, and cross-country skiing in the park — much of it as a ranger with the National Park Service. These experiences have provided a rich collection of encounters with the Yellowstone landscape and its inhabitants.
Yochim’s accounts of his experiences in Yellowstone’s wilderness provide insight into many of Yellowstone’s core meanings, from its value as a preserve for some of the continent’s most fearsome animals to its value as a treasured retreat. Each story is complemented by photographs, stories of friendship and eloquently written prose which have a way of romanticizing the simplest of adventures such as dinner in a canoe or the sounds of a rushing stream after the snowmelt.
The narrative forms a captivating kaleidoscope of landscape, wildlife, natural events, and experiences across the dramatic landscapes of Yellowstone National Park. As Yochim says, “Whether we immerse ourselves within that tapestry or admire it from afar, we see and feel the natural, eternal power in it.”
Michelle Williams is the executive director of the Billings Depot and an avid reader with over one thousand books in her personal library.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Mercy” by Shirley Camia
Editor's note: “Mercy” is a finalist in the Poetry category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
In her book of poetry, “Mercy,” Shirley Camia elucidates the stages of grief with simple yet evocative images.
The book, which has the dedication “For Mom,” functions as a conversation between the narrator and her deceased mother. The poems are simple; there is no need for elevated language or lengthy metaphorical description. Instead, Camia takes the overly complicated anguish of loss and distills it down to the most raw and vulnerable details.
“Mercy,” a finalist for the High Plains Book Award for Poetry, begins with an opening poem, followed by four segments: “Dusk,” “What People Say at a Wake,” “Memento,” “Completing the Crossing,” and ends with a closing poem. The work addresses trepidation before death, during and after. The poems are short and poignant, capturing the sorrow and helplessness of death.
“the only things I can do/ fix your crooked barrette/smooth your rumbled cover/ bend my cheek to yours.”
Camia’s work delicately captures the moments of vulnerability during death – unable to stop it, accepting it, yet emotionally anesthetized to the full gravity of it.
The dialogue maintains throughout the work as a confession from narrator to mother.
“did you see the arches fall to a line/ did you hear the beeps collide/ were you ready did you cry/ were you scared/ was it dark or full of light/ did you see lola/ can you breathe.”
Simple, short, yet striking, the poem offers a powerful reaction from the narrator and also offers a glimpse into the suffering her mother must have experienced while alive when she asks, “can you breathe?”
It is a manifesto of phases one experiences from the beginning of losing a loved one, to the minimal yet profound moments after like finally throwing away the last things they touched.
Camia’s writing is unassuming. It does not get in the way of the reader’s interpretation of loss. Rather, it creates a relatable common ground that allows a convergence between reader and narrator.
“Mercy” reconnects the reader with their own experiences. It is validation, but more so, a kindred soul showing that we are not alone.
Charity Dewing is a journalist at the Billings Gazette and adjunct professor at MSUB.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “St. Boniface Elegies” by Catherine Hunter
Editor's note: “St. Boniface Elegies” is a finalist in the Poetry category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
“One of the most startling paradoxes inherent in writing is its close association with death,” once said Walter Ong. An elegy is an exemplar, and “St. Boniface Elegies” by Canadian poet Catherine Hunter is her contribution.
“St. Boniface Elegies” explores loss of life through the passing of a mother and expands outward to other kinds of loss that displace meaning. Snow erases a city (“Two Thousand and Two”), progress alters childhood landmarks but not the city’s renowned architecture (“Landmarks”), and light pollution drowns out the stars (“The News”), as poem after poem the thread of relationship is tugged and loosened.
Yet, Hunter’s meditation on loss doesn’t fully eclipse discovery. As she winds through place and people, she turns upward toward space travel and the ships that carry us beyond gravity as a way out of grief: Curiosity (“Romance”), Voyager (“Collision”), and Parker Solar Probe (“Education”). But if this collection is only a chronicle of loss and discovery, I’m not sure it would have been nominated for awards stateside and in Canada.
The collection’s elevation to poetry is not due to its form, but in the tension that rises from the poet’s search for beauty among absence. First, she writes, “Beauty, said Keats, is all we need to know,\but we weren’t listening” (“Romance”). Second, she responds to Rilke by writing, “Let my ordinary language live between your lines” (“The Haunting”).
This is where the paradox appears most pronounced and where Hunter deserves whatever accolades may come. For amid a grief-stricken world, she still strives for the beautiful line. She has listened to Keats, and though Rilke may have some extraordinary lines, her own lines are not ordinary. In “Submission,” she writes, “My work has previously appeared as a sleek white spear of light,/racing through the neon web from satellite to satellite,/remitting what I’ve seen and can no longer see.”
Austin Grant Bennett (MFA Wilkes University) teaches writing at MSUB City College.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Wilderness//Kingdom” by Jory Mickelson
Editor's note: “Wilderness//Kingdom” is a finalist in the Poetry category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
“Wilderness//Kingdom” by Jory Mickelson is a compilation of poems that catalogs the relationship of the narrator to his family, lovers, landscape and heartache.
Divided into five segments, the book of poetry is similar to a coming of age story, offering moments of lost innocence both as a child and grown man. The narration is vulnerable, beautifully candid and epitomizes the ideology of soul searching.
There are ties to flora and fauna, trying to find meaning, and remembering family. Mickelson employs exquisite imagery to evoke internal emotion in the reader that stretches beyond even the poet’s own emotional exertion.
“We tethered/ together, all pause and follow, / while streetlight burst/amber over tulip poplars/that guides the river’s dark cord.”
Mickelson’s writing varies from long, devotional pieces that act as a confessional or an account of a fading memory to shorter prose that delicately illuminates one moment of intimacy. His words often spill over with pain and relief as if the words he is writing – sometimes with an undeniable urgency – have been waiting with eager ink to finally reveal all.
The works vary from descriptions of fleeting moments with his father, the memory of a conversation with his grandmother, and the vulnerable flashes of lovers come and gone – some beautiful and others, violent and brutal.
While his writing eloquently captures the journey of a young man trying to navigate the discovery of his sexuality, there is always an undercurrent of torment – as if he is simultaneously living the experience and watching it as an out-of-body occurrence. His open account illuminates the real dangers and cruelty homosexual men must encounter.
“This place/no land, but to land in./ The heat of violence, mostly kept/to the parking lot on the late summer nights. / How men stop talking about desire, then/ dive in. Faggot going off like gunshot/ to provoke rather than wound, sure as/ a push, a shoulder or grab at another’s girl.”
Intimacy is spread throughout the collection; it extends through lineage, love, and landing in places where the narrator best identifies himself in those moments. “Mercy” is a finalist for the High Plains Book Award in Poetry.
Charity Dewing is a journalist at the Billings Gazette and adjunct professor at MSUB.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: "The Arapaho Way: Continuity and Change on the Wind River Reservation" by Sara Wiles
Editor's note: “The Arapaho Way: Continuity and Change on the Wind River Reservation" is a finalist in the Art and Photography category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
“One thing we all agree on is it’s hard being native. But that’s who we are.”
This line from “The Arapaho Way: Continuity and Change on the Wind River Reservation,” a collection of stories and photos by Sara Wiles, honestly encapsulates Wiles’ experience observing and reporting on the Wind River reservation from 1973 to 2017. She grew close to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes and made it a mission to share their truth.
Wiles — an independent photographer and writer with a Master’s in anthropology from Indiana University — focuses largely on preservation of culture and language. She highlights William C’Hair, who made it his mission to teach Arapaho at the Wyoming Indian High School (the only high school on the reservation) and Joseph Goggles Sr., who worked to keep Plains Indian Sign Language alive.
Some of the stories are more interesting than others. For example, Laura Lee C’Hair’s is truly inspirational. She would not be defined by her disability and made her way to the University of California–Berkeley, where she studied social work. Laura Lee learned, however, that success presents challenges of its own, as her husband “felt shamed I wasn’t satisfied with life on the rez.”
Other features, however, leave you wanting more, wondering if Wiles could have dug deeper, but those who stick with it will be rewarded by fascinating and powerful stories toward the end, such as the evolution of the Redman Relay and humanizing, heartbreaking coverage of the Riverton Center of Hope detox shooting that took place July 18, 2015. One Arapaho man, Stallone Trosper, was killed. Arapaho tribal member James “Sonny” Goggles Jr. survived but has never been the same. Wiles does a phenomenal job capturing Goggles’ recovery and how Indian and non-Indian alike came together to create a Community Peace March.
“The Arapaho Way” is a fascinating read for those wanting to learn more about life on the reservation, then and now.
Charlie Denison is a freelance writer, musician and award-winning Montana journalist.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Truth and Beauty in the Canadian Rockies: An Explorer’s Guide to the Art of Walter J. Phillips” by Lisa Christenson
Editor's note: “Truth and Beauty in the Canadian Rockies: An Explorer’s Guide to the Art of Walter J. Phillips” is a finalist in the Art and Photography category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
Although little-known south of the Canadian border, Walter J. Phillips created vistas of the Canadian Rockies in watercolor, color block prints, wood engravings and oils. These media are presented in Lisa Christenson’s “Truth and Beauty in the Canadian Rockies: An Explorer’s Guide to the Art of Walter J. Phillips.” The subtitle is quite apt, as Christenson includes directions to the locations where Phillips created his art.
Phillips emigrated to Winnipeg from England in 1913 before moving to Banff thirty years later. He worked in the Ukiyo-e style of the Edo period (1603 – 1868) of Japanese block printing. He was particular about the types of paper he used and in the book’s glossary you will find a half dozen different types of paper he used to create his prints. I found his wood engravings particularly spectacular for their depiction of the rugged high mountains and lakes.
The layout of the book proved challenging, as the main text was interspersed with blocks of quotes from Phillips and others, along with other blocks with directions to the locations he painted. This is Christenson’s fourth book about Canadian plein air artists with directions for reaching the locations. This book is her first in an oversized format, making it a bit unwieldy compared to a pocket-sized book which can be used when trekking to viewpoint sites.
What was especially gratifying for me was recognizing some of his viewpoints, having visited some of the places personally. His panoramas of Lake Louise and the Columbia ice fields caused me to recollect the awe-inspiring emotions I felt when I first came upon these places. I think any traveler who has been to the Canadian Rockies will treasure this book, and those who have not visited our northern neighbor may decide to make a trip when times are such that we can travel again without a thought.
Louis Wolff is a Billings resident and avid reader who is simply enjoying his retirement.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Victor Cicansky: The Gardener's Universe” edited by Timothy Long and Julia Krueger
Editor's note: “Victor Cicansky: The Gardener's Universe” is a finalist in the Art and Photography category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
Opening “Victor Cicansky: The Gardener's Universe” is like opening a jar of tomatoes with basil in midwinter, when the bright reds and greens contrast with the world. The pages, like pantry shelves, are laden with preserved riches: six essays, an interview, 110 colorful images of Cicansky's narrative ceramics and other works of art, timeline, and index in English and French.
The cover of this art book tempts the reader with a red-yellow apple suspended from lumpy brown twigs and glassy leaves. Endpapers depict Cicansky’s iconic canning jars: rows of bulging white corn, pickles, and a jar labeled KOOL-AID. Sumptuous images lead rhythmically throughout the 256-page publication.
Cicansky plunged into the vibrant and irreverent ceramics scene at UC Davis when he arrived in 1968, where he absorbed the lowbrow Pop-influenced ceramic “Funk” aesthetic of faculty and peers Clayton Bailey, David Gilhooly, and Robert Arneson. Throughout his career, he marries the irreverent humor of the California Funk cohort with the folksy candor of a small-town artist.
Like Ohio ceramist Jack Earl, Cicansky’s sculptures highlight rural characters and landscapes with love and gentle humor. His series includes outhouses, dioramas of country folks in their homes, rows of gold-rimmed canning jars, and always — the root of the work — the garden.
Trevor Herriot states, “The beauty of Cicansky’s garden universe… is that it is not entirely tamed. He cultivates, in garden and studio, an aesthetic that forbears, leaves room for the exuberance of the dandelion, the branch that escapes pruning.”
To close, we return to the beginning: “As we complete the circle of our introductory sealer ring, it should be evident that Cicansky’s oeuvre nurtures an understanding of history, locality, and materials that is as vital for healthy creative expression as cultivating gardens is for the health of our bodies and the planet. From the iconoclastic experimentation of his student days in California, to the recognition of his prairie immigrant roots, to his celebration of shovel to plate gardening — Cicansky has unearthed a politics of place using humour, play, and provocation.”
Susan Barnett is curator of the Yellowstone Art Museum and an avid reader of fact and fiction.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Fall Back Down When I Die” by Joe Wilkins
Editor's note: “Fall Back Down When I Die” by Joe Wilkins is a finalist in the Fiction category of the 2020 High Plains
Joe Wilkins was born and raised on a sheep and hay ranch north of the Bull Mountains of eastern Montana. “Fall Back Down When I Die” takes the reader back to this rugged land with a contemporary novel, where tensions sizzle over land rights and hunting regulations.
Every character is tangled up in relationships deeply tied to the memories and the history of this land, many who feel squeezed out of the only life they know.
Wilkin’s description of the people and the land is as lyrical as it is true.
"My father shot himself, he said. That's what my old man did after he was laid off, and then rehired, and then laid off again, and then had his truck repossessed, and really his whole goddamn life stolen out from under him. Stolen all for the sake of the spotted goddamn owl."
"They traveled on into the BLM land that mapped the heart of the Bulls, a land that had once belonged to the Crow, to the grizzly bears and buffalo. A land homesteaded less than a hundred years ago and abandoned not long after, a wilderness now of collapsed coal mines and yawing shacks, ghost towns not even old-timers could recall the names of, where the dry arteries of forsaken train lines bled into cactus and grass."
This heartbreaking novel is an unforgettable tale of love and sacrifice. The bond that develops between the young rancher Wendell and the traumatized seven-year-old Rowdy is a haunting story that will be long remembered by the reader.
Wilkins is also the author of four poetry collections and the memoir, “The Mountain and the Fathers.” He now lives with his family in western Oregon, where he directs the creative program at Linfield College.
Corby Skinner is the director of The Writer’s Voice and coordinates the High Plains BookFest.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “The Healer’s Daughter: A Novel” by Charlotte Hinger
Editor's note: “The Healer’s Daughter: A Novel” by Charlotte Hinger is a finalist in the Fiction category of the 2020 High Plains
History surrounds us in all that we do. Every location we visit — from our local main streets to the numerous battlefields and national landmarks throughout our country — historical stories help shape our understanding of how we think about these places, the people who populate these locales, or how these events unfolded. Charlotte Hinger’s historical fiction novel “The Healer’s Daughter” reimagines the settling of Nicodemus, Kansas, established by former slaves during the Reconstruction Period following the Civil War.
The depth of history and development of sense of place in this novel is detailed and historical and gives the reader the feeling of being in the moment, from experiencing the many horrors and tribulations of being uprooted from a life in Kentucky to creating a new life on the prairies of Kansas. Ambitious, wide-ranging, and deeply researched, Hinger sets the novel’s characters on an unforgettable journey to unknown lands that hold a new future. Exhibiting caution, openness, and fortitude, these characters battle the elements, other hostile parties trying to deceive the promise of a new beginning, and each other in order to make their goal of a settlement a reality.
However, the aforementioned praise does not fully camouflage what other readers may perceive as negatives about the book. While most characters are given the space to grow and become fully developed, some characters are given little space to come alive and seem more like caricatures. Additionally, certain readers may find the use of some language offensive and off-putting. For this reader, these two perceived flaws do not detract from the overall importance of this novel’s message and the thought-provoking narrative. The settlement at Nicodemus is an important event in history that demands to be further discussed and understood, especially in relation to the current Black Lives Matter movement. Hinger provides an access point to build upon this understanding.
Gavin Woltjer is the director of the Billings Public Library.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “The Line Between” by Tosca Lee
Editor's note: “The Line Between” by Tosca Lee is a finalist in the Fiction category of the 2020 High Plains
Tosca Lee’s High Plains Fiction Finalist centers on young Wynter Roth, exiled from the cult she grew up in only to find herself in a world about to end due to a fast-spreading pandemic. As a member of The New Earth Enclave and one of the chosen followers of the charismatic, manipulative Magnus, she believed that she would be one of the saved when the doomed society outside their walls destroyed itself.
Now a mysterious virus that causes dementia is sweeping through the nation, and she knows she is damned. On the cusp of the country’s collapse, however, she receives a container of samples that might hold the key to a vaccine. During her journey through an increasingly dangerous Midwest to deliver the case to a professor with CDC connections, she recalls the events that led her to exile from the cult.
The novel tells Wynter’s past and present in alternating chapters, allowing the author to maintain two suspenseful narratives until they merge in its final pages. As a result, it works as both a psychological drama and a dystopian road trip, a feat that the author achieves with apparent ease. Lee grounds the book in parallel ideas as well; the moral quandary faced by Wynter as she realizes Magnus’s hypocrisy in the past is juxtaposed by her attempts to complete her mission in the present.
Though the book was published in January 2019, the current pandemic looms over it, lending a note of prescience to its plot. While the device of a virus that can cause rapid-onset dementia may seem far-fetched, and Lee accelerates her societal breakdown by adding in a terrorist attack on the nation’s power grid, the well- researched details in both narratives feel plausible. Her protagonists, Wynter and Chase Miller, a former Marine who becomes determined to get her to Colorado safely despite her distrust, are likeable, easy-to-root-for characters. The barren countryside with its shuttered towns that the pair travel through are chilling and bleak, but their efforts deliver Lee’s overriding message: the hope she finds in good people doing the right thing.
Barb Riebe’s first job was as a children’s page in the Powell Branch Library in Wyoming, and she has been in and out of libraries ever since, currently as a reference librarian at Billings Public Library.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Lakota America” by Pekka Hämäläinen
Editor's note: “Lakota America” by Pekka Hämäläinen is a finalist in the Fiction category of the 2020 High Plains
Finnish historian Pekka Hämäläinen has previously written about the Comanche nation. In “Lakota America,” he turns his attention to the Sioux, focusing especially on the ascendancy of the Lakotas occupying the western reaches of “Seven Council Fires” territory.
Hämäläinen references Western historians from Francis Parkman through Patricia Limerick, but he also relies extensively on winter counts, a preferred vehicle for recording tribal histories. He explores Lakota relations with French, British, Spanish, and American invaders, but establishes that the Lakota were at least equally concerned with other indigenous peoples, from the Mesquakies of the Great Lakes to the Crows, with whom they engaged, Hämäläinen asserts, in the longest known conflict in North American history. Lakota relations with other tribes were not always martial; they forged useful and durable “kinship” agreements with Cheyennes, Metis, and even individual European traders.
The book culminates, inevitably, in a taut but thorough account of the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Hämäläinen examines that fateful event not in the context of the expanding United States, but rather as a predictable outcome of Lakota preparedness; having “already faced a thousand imperial challenges,” the Lakota “knew exactly what to do with” Custer.
Hämäläinen is committed to presenting history from a Lakota-centric perspective. He critiques the simple division of the Lakotas into agency “friendlies” and non-treaty “hostiles.” Leaders such as Red Cloud, Spotted Tail, and Sitting Bull emerge as skillful politicians dedicated to serving the entire community. The contributions of women to Lakota decision-making are acknowledged as well.
“Lakota America” reveals a “nomadic empire,” responsive to but independent from the purveyors of European New World dreams and American Manifest Destiny. The Lakota are presented as a nimble, flexible nation forged in the likeness of Iktómi, an unpredictable shapeshifter deity who Hämäläinen sees as a key to understanding them “not as quintessential villains or victims, but as central and enduring protagonists” shaping and reshaping their destiny while remaining true to their cultural heritage.
Bernard Quetchenbach teaches in the English Department at MSUB and is the author of “Accidental Gravity,” a collection of essays.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “One Size Fits None” by Stephanie Anderson
Editor's note: “One Size Fits None” by Stephanie Anderson is a finalist in the Nonfiction category of the 2020 High Plains
“One Size Fits None” is agriculture journalist and academic Stephanie Anderson’s engaging and superbly written call to action for farmers and ranchers to go beyond sustainable to regenerative farming — replenishing the earth rather than depleting it. She explains that healthier soils, teeming with bacteria, nematodes, and other organisms yield more nutrient-rich food, benefitting everyone.
For her research, Anderson traveled the U.S. interviewing growers who practice stewardship of the land rather than exploitation of it. She visited extensively with producers from Florida, New Mexico, and the Dakotas.
The author came of age on her own family’s conventional ranch, influenced by the 70s agricultural era of “go big or get out.” In order to survive, farmers bought more land, applied more chemical fertilizers, and often abandoned conservation practices such as crop rotation in order to increase profits. She describes throughout the book why “industrial agriculture is an environmental, social, and economic tragedy.”
For example, conventional ranching operations often confine livestock to fenced enclosures, destroying most of the vegetation and its root mass, while over-saturating the ground with the animals’ natural fertilizer. This concentrated impact on a limited section of land is detrimental to plant variety, its nutritional value, and ultimately, meat quality, according to South Dakota bison rancher Phil Jerde.
He and other producers featured in the book detail how they reinvigorate the soil, reduce dependency on chemicals, diversify their enterprises for economic resiliency, and take advantage of natural, symbiotic relationships among plants, animals, and wildlife.
But changing deeply entrenched ways is difficult and expensive. Recognizing that sudden, drastic changes would be impractical, these farmers encourage gradual implementation of holistic management that restores local ecosystems.
Although the book may appeal to a limited audience, it is well-researched and timely, since many people are increasingly concerned about the quality of their food and where it comes from. The book’s title reflects Anderson’s argument that one-size, single-focus farming benefits no one. Regenerative practices offer hope for a healthier future for all of us.
Margie Sylvester grew up on a farm, is a former teacher, and serves on the High Plains Book Awards board.
High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone: A Narrative Atlas of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness” edited by Traute N. Parrie and Jesse A. Logan
Editor's note: “Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone: A Narrative Atlas of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness” edited by Traute N. Parrie and Jesse A. Logan is a finalist in the Nonfiction category of the 2020 High Plains
No single book could justly represent Montana’s largest wilderness of nearly one million acres. But “Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone: A Narrative Atlas of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness” comes admirably close.
In this beautiful volume, editors Traute N. Parrie, with 31 years’ experience in the US Forest Service, and Jesse A. Logan, wilderness advocate and backcountry ski guide, have collected essays, maps, artwork and photos from some 100 contributors. “Voices” offers a “delicious combination of knowledge and mystery,” in the words of one contributing author.
This collection treats readers to a stunning variety of viewpoints and topics including the vast geological history of the A-B Wilderness, the politics of preserving wilderness, and the everyday beauties and dangers of meadows, peaks, and plateaus.
The essays and visuals reveal the habitats of many creatures: the hyperactive weasel, the demonized wolf, the squeaky pika, the elusive, almost mythical wolverine, the ancient mountain grasshopper preserved in the glaciers that bear its name, and the human creature in the “wilderness” from 10,000 years ago to the present.
Aesthetics and science converge in articles on an array of mushroom and wildflower species, on the delicate ecosystems of willow, beaver, moose, and aspen. And from such quieter studies, the reader can turn to narratives on predicting an avalanche or spending New Year’s Eve at the summit of Granite Peak.
The individual voices of this book may vary in their appeal from reader to reader, but anyone interested in the “natural world” will find much to savor or ponder, such as this reflection from another contributing author: “In this era . . . where we can use satellite imagery to visit any spot on the planet from the comfort of our homes, traveling through wilderness provides us with a sense of scale, reminds us we are human.”
William Kamowski is Emeritus Professor of English at MSU Billings.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!