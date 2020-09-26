Winners of 2020 High Plains Book Awards announced

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana writers made up half of this year's winners of the High Plains Book Awards, selected from 223 nominations across 12 categories.

Award winners were announced Saturday evening on social media and the High Plains Book Awards website. The announcement was rather unceremonious this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners are typically announced at the High Plains BookFest banquet that has sold out in prior years.

Bozeman's Ted Rechlin; Joe Wilkins, who teaches in Oregon but is from Montana; Carl M. Davis and joint winners Traute N. Parrie and Jesse A. Logan, of Helena; and Jory Mickelson, a Montanan who currently lives in Seattle, picked up awards for their work, as well as five Canadian authors and winners from New Mexico, New York, Virginia, and the United Kingdom, according to a press release.

Wilkins, who took home the award for best fiction work for his novel, "Fall Back Down When I Die," along with Pam Houston, a New York-based writer whose nonfiction work, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” took home an award as well, will join High Plains BookFest coordinator Corby Skinner in an online discussion at 7 p.m. Saturday. Registration information is online at highplainsbookawards.org.