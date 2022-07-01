 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridger drowning victim ID'd as 66-year-old Bruce Leslie

The 66-year-old Bridger man who drowned in the Sand Creek Canal has been identified as Bruce Leslie. His body was recovered Tuesday, according to Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan.

Leslie was reported missing to the Bridger Police Department at 1 p.m. on June 29. Searchers found items belonging to Leslie near a foot bridge that crossed Sand Creek in Bridger.

At around 4 p.m., Leslie’s body was found about two miles downstream. The cause of death is accidental drowning, the sheriff said.

Agencies involved in the search and investigation include: Bridger Police Department, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Bridger and Fromberg Fire Departments, Clark’s Fork Valley Ambulance and Red Lodge Fire/ Search and Rescue.

