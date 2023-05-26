Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The National Finals Rodeo is held every December in Las Vegas, but its roots are purely Montanan.

Incredibly, around 90% of the bucking horses at the NFR can be traced back to one bloodline, started by Chandler Ernest “Feek” Tooke, a rancher outside of Ekalaka. Tooke, who was one of six boys, started putting on rodeos with his brothers on Memorial Day in 1931. On those windswept Eastern Montana plains, intermittently fried from the sun and buried in snow, the modern bucking horse was born.

It’s a huge, almost unbelievable story. And it’s never been cohesively told until now. A pair of Montana filmmakers, the lead singer of Grand Funk Railroad and .38 Special, and Feek Tooke’s great-grandson have teamed up to produce the new documentary “Feek’s Vision,” which tells the astounding story of the Tooke bucking horse empire. “Feek’s Vision” is in limited theater release now, with a screening in Billings on Friday, and is out on DVD.

“Feek loved horses in general – work horses, saddle horses, race horses. Any horse ended up at our place,” explained Toby Tooke. “The big turning point for him was that he needed big, stout, athletic horses.”

Toby Tooke is a DJ for 96.3 The Zone in Billings, and the historical researcher for “Feek’s Vision.” He grew up on the same Ekalaka ranch that Feek started experimenting with breeding horses on.

Feek Tooke was born in Redfield, South Dakota in 1909, just as the open range was closing up. With barbed wire choking off the plains, wild horses became scarce. The Tooke brothers’ were producing rodeos in four states by the early 1940s, and in need of suitable livestock. So Tooke came up with a revolutionary idea: instead of using wild horses, why not breed animals specifically to buck?

He bought a big chestnut beauty named King Larrygo from Iowa in 1943, shipping the stallion by rail to Baker, Montana. King Larrygo only had one colt, named Prince. Tooke crossed Prince with an Albanian albino horse called Snowflake.

“You got the size, you got the fire, you got the color. You still see all that in horses today,” Toby Tooke said. “The long manes, the mangy tails, the big feet. He just found the right mix.”

Toby never knew his great-grandfather. Feek died in 1968 at the National Finals Rodeo, shortly after accepting Saddle Bronc of the Year for his horse Sheep Mountain. That was 12 years before Toby was born.

“I grew up a rebel,” he said. “I had tattoos and earrings and stuff.”

Doing research about his great-grandfather’s accomplishments has helped Toby get to know him from beyond the grave.

Toby runs a popular Facebook page called Tooke Bucking Horses. In addition to Feek’s story and general rodeo discussion, he’ll post pictures of ranch life and family memories. One photo, taken on the Ekalaka ranch that Toby grew up on, shows a young boy holding a coyote pup. When you grow up on the plains, you’ve got to make friends where you can find them.

That kid is Ernest Tooke, Toby’s grandfather and Feek’s son. Ernest followed in his father’s footsteps, continuing to raise horses that can trace their lineage back to King Larrygo and Prince.

“I was his shadow,” Toby remembered. “We talked every day.”

The bus didn’t run out to the Tooke’s ranch, so Ernest would fly Toby the 22 miles to school in his little Piper Club biplane. Big rodeo producers would come to the ranch to inspect and buy horses.

Growing up in that environment, Toby said he didn’t realize how special it was until he got older. With distance and time, he saw his family life as a story that needed to be told.

“I never thought a movie could get done,” he said, “but I wanted to do something, somehow. It’s like a Disney story. A kid with big dreams grows up to follow them, does what he set out to do, and dies at the pinnacle. It was a story that needed to be told.”

Enter Ken and Tess Howie. He’s the director of “Feek’s Vision,” and she’s the writer and producer. Ken has been a photographer for years, but movie making is rather new to them. The pair live in Beach, North Dakota, not far from Ekalaka. They were working on an RFD-TV show called “Special Cowboy Moments,” when they heard the story of the Tooke family and their bucking horses.

“Ken went out and met them, talked about the horses, and we found that that this is a really big story, so we decided to do a documentary film on it,” Tess said.

That was in April 2016, seven years ago. Filming started in 2017. Ken had a heart attack shortly after that, which delayed production, and then everything got complicated by COVID, which presented fundraising challenges.

Plus it was a lengthy, involved shoot. To recreate the environment Feek and his brothers grew up in, the film crew held a re-enactment rodeo on the family ranch, complete with wooden bucking shoots and an arena penned together with vintage cars and wagons. They put out a call to community members, and folks showed up in period clothing, ready to help out (and ride some broncos). Ken even got his friend Max Carl, who was the lead singer of Grand Funk Railroad and .38 Special, to do the music.

But there was one other big problem, as Toby Tooke explained. They needed to interview dozens of cowboys and other Western icons, and they’re not the easiest to get ahold of.

“Trying to chase down cowboys is one thing,” Tooke laughed. “They show up at a rodeo for eight seconds and they’re gone.”

Still, he contends that the “cowboy family is very small. They’ve welcomed me, a punk kid from Ekalaka three generations removed.”

They interviewed seven time PRCA All-Around World Champion Ty Murray, and ProRodeo Hall of Famers Harry Vold and Mel Potter. Maybe the biggest influence on the film was Larry Mahan, the rodeo legend who was profiled in 1973’s “The Great American Cowboy,” which won Best Documentary at the 1974 Oscars. Mahan parlayed his rodeo prowess into acting jobs, a short lived music career and a prosperous western clothing, cowboy hat and boot line.

Mahan died on May 7, 2023, just a week before “Feek’s Vision” premiered. Harry Vold died two days after he was interviewed for the documentary.

“So many of these legends are now gone,” Tooke lamented. “Nobody can interview them.”

But it goes deeper than that. Both Ernest Tooke and his wife Peggy died during the production of the film.

“It’s tough for me to watch,” Toby admitted. “I see my grandpa and my grandma.”

They premiered the movie in Ekalaka, and there were a couple showings in Miles City during the annual Bucking Horse Sale. Each time, people have asked Toby what he thinks his grandfather would have thought of the finished movie.

“He’d say, ‘Buckles and trophies are great, but this film will last forever.’ And it’s true. This will be a teaching tool for younger contractors and cowboys. This is where it all began. In a little town in southeast Montana.”