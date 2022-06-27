Business achiever: Scoles, Neameyer join Sanderson Stewart

Connor Scoles has joined the Billings office of Sanderson Stewart after recently graduating from Montana State University with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. A Billings native, Scoles will be working in the Commercial Group as a Staff Engineer. Scoles also an FAA-licensed drone pilot, joining the firm’s emerging group of experienced drone pilots.

Dominic Neameyer has officially joined the team as a Project Engineer in the Residential Group. He is an alum of both North Dakota State and Texas A&M. Most recently he has been working on land development projects in the Houston and College Station, Texas area.