'Chicago,' Paula Poundstone, Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt headline ABT's 2022-23 season lineup

After a rough few years for the entertainment industry, the Alberta Bair Theater is wrapping up their 2021-22 season, and ready to launch into the 2022-23 season.
With that in mind, they've announced the lineup for their upcoming season. Highlights include previously announced shows like Trace Atkins and "Wheel of Fortune Live," and new announcements like comedian Paula Poundstone, Canadian Americana group The Wailin' Jennys, an an acoustic show with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. There will also be playsa nd musicals lkike "Fiddler on the Roof," "Legally Blonde - The Musical" and "Chicago."
ABT remains committed to enriching the lives of everyone in the community by providing a variety of exciting learning experiences in the arts for educators and their students, as well as the general public. The 2022-2023 season will also include up to 20 student matinees, many outreach opportunities for area schools, and a variety of educator workshops.
Tickets to individual shows go on sale Saturday, July 9, at 8 a.m. at the box office window, 2801 3rd Ave. N., and at 10 a.m. by phone and online at albertabairtheater.org. The ABT Box Office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
2022-23 Alberta Bair Season
Tuesday, August 2, 7:30 p.m. - Trace Adkins – The Way I Wanna Go Tour
Tuesday, August 9, 7 p.m. - Lion's Roar Presents: We Are Messengers
Sunday, September 25, 7:30 p.m. - Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience
Friday, September 30, 7 p.m. - World Ballet Series: Swan Lake
Friday, October 7, 7:30 p.m. - Full Moon Fever: One Night of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Saturday, October 8, 8 p.m. - Paula Poundstone
Tuesday, October 11, 7:30 p.m. - Alcoléa & cie Right in the Eye
Thursday, October 20, 7:30 p.m. - Cirque Mechanics Zephyr - "A Whirlwind of Circus"
Tuesday, October 25, 7:30 p.m. - An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt
Tuesday, November 1, 7:30 p.m. - The Wailin' Jennys
Wednesday, November 2, 7:30 p.m. - Jarabe Mexicano: Dia de los Muertos
Tuesday, November 8, 7:30 p.m. - The Aluminum Show
Sunday, November 13, 3 p.m. - Billings Community Band
Friday, November 18 7, p.m. - Night of Wonder: Lysa TerKeurst and Shane & Shane
Tuesday, November 22, 7:30 p.m. - "Wheel of Fortune Live!"
Tuesday, December 20 & Wednesday, December 21, 7:30 p.m. - "A Christmas Carol"
Saturday, December 31 8 p.m. & Sunday, January 1, 3 p.m. - Georgia On My Mind
Sunday, January 22, 7:30 p.m. - Dreamers: Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider
Tuesday, January 24, 7:30 p.m. - "Fiddler on the Roof"
Wednesday, February 15, 7:30 p.m. - "Legally Blonde - The Musical"
Saturday, February 18, 7:30 p.m. Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: Together At Last
Sunday, February 19, 3 p.m. - The Kingston Trio
Wednesday, February 22, 7:30 p.m. - Parsons Dance
Tuesday, February 28, 7:30 p.m. - The Acting Company - The Three Musketeers
Tuesday, March 14, 7:30 p.m. - Ahn Trio & James Sewell Ballet
Tuesday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. - Harlem Quartet
Sunday, April 2, 7:30 p.m. - Joshua Redman 3x3
Monday, April 10, 7:30 p.m. - Letters From Home
Saturday, Apr 15, 7:30 p.m. - The Highwaymen Live
Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m. - Billings Community Band
Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. - Ngaiire
Wednesday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. - "Chicago – 25th Anniversary Tour"
Symphony series
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale will also present its Classic Series at Alberta Bair Theater:
Saturday, September 24, 7:30 p.m. - "American Kaleidoscope"
Saturday, October 15, 7:30 p.m. - "Fire & Ice"
Saturday, November 12, 7:30 p.m. - "American Veteran: A Story Without Words"
Saturday, November 26, 2 p.m. - "The Nutcracker Ballet"
Saturday, November 26, 7 p.m. - "The Nutcracker Ballet"
Sunday, November 27, 2 p.m. - "The Nutcracker Ballet"
Saturday, December. 17, 7:30 p.m. - Handel’s "Messiah"
Saturday, February 11, 7:30 p.m. - "The Spirit Awakens"
Saturday, April 22, 7:30 p.m. - "Celestial Grandeur"