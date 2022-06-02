'Chicago,' Paula Poundstone, Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt headline ABT's 2022-23 season lineup

After a rough few years for the entertainment industry, the Alberta Bair Theater is wrapping up their 2021-22 season, and ready to launch into the 2022-23 season.

With that in mind, they've announced the lineup for their upcoming season. Highlights include previously announced shows like Trace Atkins and "Wheel of Fortune Live," and new announcements like comedian Paula Poundstone, Canadian Americana group The Wailin' Jennys, an an acoustic show with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. There will also be playsa nd musicals lkike "Fiddler on the Roof," "Legally Blonde - The Musical" and "Chicago."

ABT remains committed to enriching the lives of everyone in the community by providing a variety of exciting learning experiences in the arts for educators and their students, as well as the general public. The 2022-2023 season will also include up to 20 student matinees, many outreach opportunities for area schools, and a variety of educator workshops.

Tickets to individual shows go on sale Saturday, July 9, at 8 a.m. at the box office window, 2801 3rd Ave. N., and at 10 a.m. by phone and online at albertabairtheater.org. The ABT Box Office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

2022-23 Alberta Bair Season

Tuesday, August 2, 7:30 p.m. - Trace Adkins – The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Tuesday, August 9, 7 p.m. - Lion's Roar Presents: We Are Messengers

Sunday, September 25, 7:30 p.m. - Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

Friday, September 30, 7 p.m. - World Ballet Series: Swan Lake

Friday, October 7, 7:30 p.m. - Full Moon Fever: One Night of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Saturday, October 8, 8 p.m. - Paula Poundstone

Tuesday, October 11, 7:30 p.m. - Alcoléa & cie Right in the Eye

Thursday, October 20, 7:30 p.m. - Cirque Mechanics Zephyr - "A Whirlwind of Circus"

Tuesday, October 25, 7:30 p.m. - An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

Tuesday, November 1, 7:30 p.m. - The Wailin' Jennys

Wednesday, November 2, 7:30 p.m. - Jarabe Mexicano: Dia de los Muertos

Tuesday, November 8, 7:30 p.m. - The Aluminum Show

Sunday, November 13, 3 p.m. - Billings Community Band

Friday, November 18 7, p.m. - Night of Wonder: Lysa TerKeurst and Shane & Shane

Tuesday, November 22, 7:30 p.m. - "Wheel of Fortune Live!"

Tuesday, December 20 & Wednesday, December 21, 7:30 p.m. - "A Christmas Carol"

Saturday, December 31 8 p.m. & Sunday, January 1, 3 p.m. - Georgia On My Mind

Sunday, January 22, 7:30 p.m. - Dreamers: Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider

Tuesday, January 24, 7:30 p.m. - "Fiddler on the Roof"

Wednesday, February 15, 7:30 p.m. - "Legally Blonde - The Musical"

Saturday, February 18, 7:30 p.m. Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: Together At Last

Sunday, February 19, 3 p.m. - The Kingston Trio

Wednesday, February 22, 7:30 p.m. - Parsons Dance

Tuesday, February 28, 7:30 p.m. - The Acting Company - The Three Musketeers

Tuesday, March 14, 7:30 p.m. - Ahn Trio & James Sewell Ballet

Tuesday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. - Harlem Quartet

Sunday, April 2, 7:30 p.m. - Joshua Redman 3x3

Monday, April 10, 7:30 p.m. - Letters From Home

Saturday, Apr 15, 7:30 p.m. - The Highwaymen Live

Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m. - Billings Community Band

Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. - Ngaiire

Wednesday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. - "Chicago – 25th Anniversary Tour"

Symphony series

Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale will also present its Classic Series at Alberta Bair Theater:

Saturday, September 24, 7:30 p.m. - "American Kaleidoscope"

Saturday, October 15, 7:30 p.m. - "Fire & Ice"

Saturday, November 12, 7:30 p.m. - "American Veteran: A Story Without Words"

Saturday, November 26, 2 p.m. - "The Nutcracker Ballet"

Saturday, November 26, 7 p.m. - "The Nutcracker Ballet"

Sunday, November 27, 2 p.m. - "The Nutcracker Ballet"

Saturday, December. 17, 7:30 p.m. - Handel’s "Messiah"

Saturday, February 11, 7:30 p.m. - "The Spirit Awakens"

Saturday, April 22, 7:30 p.m. - "Celestial Grandeur"

