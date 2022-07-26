Clint Black and family to play ABT in December

Grammy-winning country superstar Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black are hitting the road again for year two of the Mostly Hits & the Mrs. Tour with special guest Lily Pearl Black, the couple's daughter. They will be making a stop at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, December 10.

Tickets, starting at $45 plus applicable fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the ABT Box Office (Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.) at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

Black has been one of country music's most reliable hit-makers since his first record in 1989. He's put 31 singles on the Billboard country charts, with 22 going to number one.