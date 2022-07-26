 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clint Black and family to play ABT in December

Clint Black ABT

Clint Black, featuring Lisa Hartman Black and Lily Pearl Black will be at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, December 10. 

 Photo courtesy Russ Harrington

Grammy-winning country superstar Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black are hitting the road again for year two of the Mostly Hits & the Mrs. Tour with special guest Lily Pearl Black, the couple's daughter. They will be making a stop at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, December 10.

Tickets, starting at $45 plus applicable fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the ABT Box Office (Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.) at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

Black has been one of country music's most reliable hit-makers since his first record in 1989. He's put 31 singles on the Billboard country charts, with 22 going to number one. 

