Comedian Aaron Woodall on the hilarity of Mormonism, Montana fall and 'Avatar's' legacy

Mormons like to call themselves "a peculiar people."

The phrase comes from 1 Peter 2:9. In the words of the Apostle Peter, "But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people."

Mormon peculiarity goes way back. We know so much about the intimate personal lives of church founders like Joseph Smith and Brigham Young. They were so well documented that their specific irregularities rose to the top. The religion followed suit.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from its beginnings during the Second Great Awakening in the "Burned Over District" of western New York, to its flight through the hollows of Ohio and Missouri and eventuality onto the plains of Illinois and on to the deserts of Utah, the Mormons have always been well, peculiar. There are eccentricities here, from the oft-parodied temple garments to the religion's abstinence from alcohol and caffeine to their obsession with soda.

These things grow out of close knit, insular cultures, which Mormon folks have traditionally had. If you're from one of those communities, it takes a jaundiced eye to pick up on the irregularities.

Nobody knows that better than Aaron Woodall. Woodall was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He grew up in Massachusetts, but has been in the Salt Lake City area since moving there to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where the vast majority of the student and faculty bodies are practicing members of the church.

But Woodall found something other than God in Utah. It was stand-up comedy. He first did stand-up at a church summer camp talent show. And that interest really blossomed at BYU where he joined a club for people who wanted to try stand-up. He eventually became president of that club, and got his start touring and performing for Mormon college students.

Woodall eventually left the church, a process he captured in his popular "Mormon and the Meth-Head" podcast with fellow comedian Jessa Reed. The show, which ended in 2019, detailed Woodall's baggage from his upbringing in the church juxtaposed against Reed's lingering issues from substance abuse. It turned hell into hilarity blending the sacred and profane and finding a spot somewhere in the middle.

Woodall used his background of Mormon peculiarity to turn himself into a joke writing machine. He's been doing stand up across the country for 12 years now. He'll be in Montana for a string of dates this week, with shows in Billings on Oct. 6 at NOVA, Bozeman on Oct. 7, Missoula on Oct. 8 and Helena on Oct. 9. Tickets and more information for Billings, Missoula and Helena are at bonedrycomedy.com, and the Bozeman date is at lastbestcomedy.com.

He's particularly excited for the Bozeman show, calling the Last Best Comedy Club "one of the best comedy clubs in America that no one has heard about. All the things you want in a club, Last Best Comedy has it."

In advance of his Montana tour, Woodall sat down with the Gazette to discuss Mormonism, dealing with past trauma, fall in Montana and, of course, James Cameron's 2009 cinematic masterpiece, "Avatar."

What about Mormonism is funny?

A lot about Mormonism is funny. There's a lot of little weird things that Mormons believe. It's a religion that stems from a lot of early American folk magic. They don't really talk about it anymore, but there's a lot of things that are leftover from it. There was an early Mormon prophet who said he saw Bigfoot once, and talked to him. And Bigfoot told him that he was Cain, from the Bible. And God cursed him to walk the world forever for killing his brother. And that's really just like a campfire story, but for generations Mormons kept saying like "Yeah, you know Bigfoot is real, right?" There's stuff like that I find really interesting.

You've performed a lot in Montana through the years. Why do you keep coming back?

It's not just that I keep coming back, but I keep coming back specifically in the first week of October. The first time I went to Montana was for the Big Sky Comedy Festival. I drove from Salt Lake City across Montana in early October and I though it was the prettiest thing I'd ever seen in my life. I went back to help out with the festival and i just got addicted to seeing bright yellow trees underneath a big, bright blue sky and white clouds, with perfect mid-50s weather. It's the tour that I look forward to every single year. I know that for the first week of October, I'm kickstarting fall. Because I love fall, but it's short. You have to find a way to stretch it out. When I go to Montana, you're already in peak fall. And then by the time I'm back in Utah, our fall has kicked off. It's like a preview.

Do you work clean?

No. I started my comedy career only writing clean material. But I haven't worked exclusively clean in a long time. I've got lots of strong opinions on the whole clean comedy debate. Lots of church people will have you believe that clean comedy is elevated, harder and smarter. And I disagree with that. Because comedy is just heart. I've seen insanely smart bits that are about dirty things. And there's nothing dumb about what the comedian is saying. But I also don't agree that clean comedy is sanitized or square. One of the main secrets of stand-up comedy is being honest. The better you are finding your true voice the better audiences receive you. There are comics that are just clean guys, and that's how they talk and how they want to talk on stage. For me, I know I could work clean. And I did for a while. But it doesn't' feel authentic to me, because I like some swear words, you know? And I like to talk about some topics that maybe you should be talking to kids about. This is my personal brand, I want to be honest to who I am.

Why did you end your podcast?

It was time. We set out to tell a story. And it wasn't a show where we just sat and chatted with friends every week for an eternity. From the "Mormon and the Meth Head" podcast, from the outset, we tried to tell a specific story. And after we told that story, we were kind of spinning our wheels for a bit. We felt like the last few months of the podcast were very weak. We just became like other podcast and were talking about current events and Zendaya, and her dress or whatever. We didn't like it. I started that podcast because I had so much that I wanted to process about leaving the Mormon church. I needed to get it all our there, and I needed to talk about it desperately. So I talked for two years and really worked through a lot of my problems and my baggage. And then I got to a point where I was like "I don't want to talk about this anymore." There's a difference between processing your trauma and rehashing it. There's a line you cross where you're no longer being helpful to yourself. I want to fix the past but not live in it.

Let's get to the big question. Your Twitter name is "Avatar 2 Updates." Has America become "Avatar"-pilled again? It was such a punchline for so long, despite making so much money. Is "Avatar" back?

going to see Avatar in IMAX 3D the way the lord Cameron intended pic.twitter.com/qi6nlDTFgN — Avatar 2 Updates (@AaronWoodall14) September 27, 2022

[Laughs] We're yet to see if its back. I am holding my breath. It's not even my favorite movie, I just couldn't stand the punch lines. For years people have acted like this movie sucks. We have short-term memories. It made $1 billion. We all saw it. Because it blew our minds. We'd never seen anything like it before. And now all anyone remembers is Pocahontas hair sex. I don't care about the story. The groundbreaking visual effects is why i went why everyone liked it. And the fact that James Cameron has spent the last 13 years doing nothing but working on the sequel has me very excited. He's got to have something amazing for us.

Beating this "Avatar" drum started as a joke, and then it became my personality. But it's just like I have faith that this is going to be a mind-melting experience. Now if "Avatar 2" comes out in December and it sucks, after I spent years of my life defending it, I'm going to have so much blue egg on my face.