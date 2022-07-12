Comedian Bert Kreischer coming to Metra

Bert Kreischer, who partied so hard in college he became the inspiration for "National Lampoon's Van Wilder," will bring his comedy stylings to Billings for a show at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Wednesday, November 9.

Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sold-out crowds across the country. His newest stand up special “Hey Big Boy”, as well as “Secret Time” and “The Machine” are currently streaming globally on NETFLIX. Bert recently debuted his new Netflix docu-series “The Cabin,” which shot straight to the top 10 within 24 hours and was the most-watched unscripted series on the platform the week it premiered.