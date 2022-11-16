Comedian Carmen Morales ready for the challenge of a Montana audience

Carmen Morales has never been to Montana.

That will change this week as the standup comic embarks on a four-stop tour of the state. She’ll be in Billings on Thursday, Nov. 17, and then continue to Bozeman on Nov. 18, Missoula on Nov. 19 and Helena on Nov. 20.

She’s been doing comedy for 16 years, and that’s involved shows in around 40 states and several countries. Still, she admits that she’s a little nervous about performing in Montana for the first time.

“It’s a new market,” she explained. “I’ve never really performed for these folks. You always want people to like what you do and get all the references.”

It’s a reasonable worry. Morales lives in Los Angeles now, but she got her start in Florida. Orlando might have a 407 area code but other than that, it shares very little with the 406.

Yet, Montana is steadily becoming a standup destination. Which isn’t totally surprising. After all, Missoula has always had some busy open mics, and hey, Dana Carvey was born in Montana — just don’t mention that he moved away at age two.

The Last Best Comedy Club opened last year right on Main Street in Bozeman, and it’s been bustling. But that’s one town. Morales is headed to four. She’s being brought into Montana by Bone Dry Comedy, a collective set up by local comics Alex Kaufman and Rena Thiel that spreads touring comedians around the state, to places without a dedicated comedy club. Every month, they’ve been sending comedians on what they call “The Run,” — four stops across the state — for about a year now.

Bone Dry is bringing in Amy Miller this December.

There are nerves, but Morales is mostly excited to get to explore a new place with new audiences.

“After the pandemic, I kind of reevaluated my purpose for doing everything,” Morales said. “I want to bring people joy.”

“But, I’m also a silly a**hole,” she admitted with a laugh. “I hope people to get joy out of the silly a**hole that I am.”

That silliness is innate. Morales has always been funny. That’s never been her problem. But when she started, it was hard. Being funny is intrinsic. But doing comedy to a crowd of people, winning them over and getting them to laugh? That’s a job.

“It’s a long, grueling process,” she said about getting started in the industry. “There isn’t anything fun about it. You do it and do it and beat your head in over and over again until you go ‘I’m going to beat my head in forever, I guess. But I like it.’”

It’s hard work. But for Morales, it’s paying off. She was recently on an episode of “Entre Nos,” HBO’s Latinx comedy showcase.

“There aren’t a lot of voices talking about the things that I’m talking about,” she said. “It’s not in stereotypes. I’m more into that diversity of thought… Why don’t we have a bunch of different people who have different kinds of thoughts instead of that old school mentality of really broad brushstrokes?”

She’s also got a podcast called “No Sir I don’t Like It,” and has been featured on Showtime, IFC, and Hulu, among others.

She’s prolific, but Morales doesn’t like to sit down and write. It’s all got to be off the top of her head.

“I’m all jazz,” she said. “The only way I get my best version of myself is if I’m free falling and terrified. So, I have to do it on stage.”

Walking on stage isn’t just a performance, it’s a writing opportunity.

“It’s a comedy sandwich,” Morales explained. “You do stuff that you know works and you work on the stuff you’re not sure about in the middle and then you close strong.”

Folks across Montana will get a chance to check out that comedy sandwich, and Morales is excited to explore a place she’s never been.

“I hear about how beautiful it is,” she said. “I’m curious.”