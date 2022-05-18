Comedian from Benghazi, Libya embarks on Montana tour

Mohanad Elshieky is excited to come to Montana for a short tour this week. Just don’t ask him to go cross-country skiing.

The comedian, who was born in Benghazi, Libya and now lives in Brooklyn, partook in the winter activity while in Bozeman in 2014.

“That is one thing I will never do again,” he said. “Truly almost died. That’s why it took me eight years to come back to Montana.”

That ill-fated Bozeman trip was the only time Elshieky had ever been to Montana. That changes this week when he performs in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula and Helena.

“I didn’t pick the cities,” he admitted with a laugh. “I’d be lying if I said I know much about Montana.”

He’ll be new to Montana, but not to comedy. Elshieky has been at it for awhile, with a resume headlined by spots on “Conan” and Comedy Central and a gig as the digital producer of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

Still, he wanted to perform in Montana and sought out opinions from other comics who had toured in the state. “I like to perform in front of audiences that I don’t usually get to perform to, and places where tours like this don’t often happen.”

That desire comes from his childhood. Libya didn’t have much of a comedy scene while Elshieky was growing up. “You’d watch a comedic play or theater,” he said. “They’d do sitcoms or whatnot, but stand-up comedy, no.”

Elshieky grew up watching American comics, but he didn’t start doing comedy himself until he moved to Portland, Oregon to attend college. He took a public speaking course, and the professor suggested he try stand-up.

Elshieky’s status as an immigrant is one of the main things he talks about in his act. The first thing he did on his “Conan” spot was announce that he was born in Benghazi (“That usually gets a standing ovation,” he deadpanned after the crowd seemed unsure how to react). But the immigrant experience isn't something he intrinsically tries to focus on.

“My main goal is for people to have a good time and enjoy it,” he said.

“But,” he admitted, “I am an immigrant. And that is something I cannot choose to separate myself from.”

“I don’t consider myself a political comedian,” he continued, “but at the same time I recognize that most of the things that make me who I am are political in this country. I talk about my personal life, like what it’s like to be an immigrant, and to me those are just everyday things. I am from Libya and I’m from the city of Benghazi, those to me are places I grew up in. But if you say ‘Benghazi’ here in the U.S., that’s a political statement.”

In that way, Elshieky’s work feels uniquely suited to this moment, where it seems like the line between what’s political and what’s personal is growing ever thinner.

It might seem like there’s an added layer of difficulty to doing comedy during this time, but Elshieky doesn’t sweat it.

“I feel like no matter what time it is, it’s never 100% a good time,” he said. “There’s always something bad happening. And that’s the world we live in.”

Elkshieky made headlines when, in 2019, he was removed from a Greyhound bus by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Spokane while on tour. The agents accused him of falsifying his asylum papers. He eventually settled and received $35,000 from the federal government.

It was another part of the immigrant experience, the retrogressive sting that can lurk behind the good and welcoming things people from other countries are exposed to in America.

Yet, Elshieky isn’t worried about performing in Montana, a place generally thought of as a stereotypical “red state.”

“That’s always something to think about whenever I travel, but at the same time, I’ve done small towns in Oregon before, and Oregon outside of Portland is pretty red,” he said of Montana’s right wing reputation.

“Once you’re off social media and you just go talk to people in real life, it’s not really that intimidating,” he said. “Audiences have a good time no matter what they think or believe as long as you’re a good comic and you have good writing and jokes.”

More than just not being undaunted, he’s up for the challenge of performing for people that might not share his viewpoints. “I know how my set would go in a liberal place,” he said. “So it’s always fun to see how I can work on an audience that, maybe, is not as liberal.”

He said he's played shows where he's panicked, worrying about how his act might be perceived by the small town crowd.

"And then I have the best show ever,” he said.

Maybe by next week, he can add four more shows to that list.

