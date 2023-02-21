The Joker card is a lot of things. It’s often played as a trump card. It can be low or high. And maybe most often, the Joker is wild, and can be whatever you want it to be.

But Carter West saw something different in the Joker.

“I was thinking about queer art,” West explained. “The Joker is kind of queer representation. It’s often the wildcard. It’s the ‘other’ within the face cards. I really liked that idea, as a notion of queerness.”

That notion of queerness is all over “The Machinations of the Jolly Queer,” West’s new exhibition in the MSU Billings Project Gallery, next door to the larger Northcutt Steele Gallery in the school’s liberal arts building.

West, a Billings native who graduated from West High in 2014, will get his bachelor’s in photography and new media from MSUB in the spring. “The Machinations of the Jolly Queer” is his senior thesis project.

“It’s ultimately been leading up to this point since I started creating,” West said.

It’s a big and flamboyant exhibition, full of bright colors and clowns that would look right at home during Mardi Gras this week. But it’s more than that. To West, this exhibition is deeply personal, and every choice is intentional.

“As a gay man, I knew that I always wanted to make work that revolved around the notion of queerness,” he explained.

“The Machinations of the Jolly Queer” is multifaceted. There’s a wall of wood playing cards, half of them with a caricature of the Joker etched onto their face, along with the slogan “The Jolly Queer.” On an adjacent wall, in a big shadow box, there’s a suspended clown suit, shoes and all. Opposite that, a projector plays a looped video. In it, West, wearing the costume, acts and pantomimes in an exaggerated fashion. He moves, he dances, he laughs. There’s something intimate about it, almost uncanny.

The video is the eponymous “Machinations.” West calls the displayed costume “The Manifestation of the Jolly Queer,” and the cards are “The Many Faces of the Jolly Queer.” They come together to form a full portrait of the “Jolly Queer,” this character West created. He thinks it “encapsulates communal queerness.”

West was inspired by William H. Dickey, a San Francisco based poet who died in 1994. Dickey’s work often revolved around the same themes of inter-connectivity and queerness that so interest West.

“His work inspired me to investigate my own experiences,” he said.

That investigation started with the cards that became the “Many Faces.” West made them as an assignment in sculpture class. The image emblazoned on the cards is “The Jolly,” a drawing of the Joker from an Italian deck of playing cards.

“The image itself has this androgynous feel to it, which I thought fit into what I was working with nicely,” West said.

He made a bunch of copies of the wooden card, and passed them out to friends and classmates, asking them to draw or paint what queerness means to them. He got cards back from folks on campus, and other community members, some he met through the Yellowstone Art Museum, where he works as the lead preparer in the curation department.

Montana can be a lonely place. It’s easy to be isolated and solitary here. That’s especially true for queer people, who may be alienated by the prejudice they too often face just for being themselves. West wanted to comment on that, and to express a feeling of connectivity. That’s why he reached out, to see what other Billings folks experience of queerness was like.

“We’re not alone,” he said. “We all have differences that we struggle with, that rub up against the kind of behavior society expects from us.”

With the cards in hand, the idea kept expanding. West wanted to make a video of himself reacting to the things on the cards, in character as the Jolly Queer. To do that, he needed a costume. But online searches for “Joker costume” mostly led to Batman results, so West had to improvise.

“Being an artist, I thought, well, I’ll make it myself,” he said.

The result is the jester costume now displayed as the “Manifestation” in the exhibition. Carter had to learn to sew. He patched together multicolor pieces of diamond shaped fabric to form the exact harlequin pattern he wanted, and then sewed that custom fabric into a pair of pants. The vest was similarly fashioned, and the rest of the outfit was thrifted.

Costume in place, West was free to make the video, which he said “encapsulates everything in here.”

He felt especially spurred on in this project by the current political climate, especially with bills targeting trans Montanans currently being heard in the legislative session.

“Difference seems threatening to the majority sometimes, but I think there’s not enough representation, and that’s where the fear comes from,” West said. “Many people don’t have a good representation of what difference looks like.”

With exhibitions like these, West hopes his work can be a representation of difference, not as a threat, but as a welcome.

“One of the reasons I feel pushed to make art is not only to express my own self, but to create representation for others. This isn’t just about sex. It’s about who we are and how we express ourselves, and the beauty that is there.”

West doesn’t want his work to be insular, to appeal to only queer folks, or others who identify as LGBTQ. It’s a big, technicolor, harlequin patterned tent, and anyone who wants to be there is welcome.

“This whole project is about redefining queerness,” he explained, “to open it up and investigate it. And to find out what it means to people who might not identify as queer, as an orientation, but opening it up for them and to participate. You know what, everyone’s a little queer. We all have uniqueness and quirks about us. Those differences really bring us together as a community and make us stronger.”