10 history facts about Yellowstone National Park

- The railroad line to Cinnabar, Mont., was completed in 1883. During the same year, the first large hotel at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone remained unfinished, but began catering to its first guests.
- Public hunting was banned within the park in 1883, likely because of the dwindling number of wolves and other carnivores. In 1884, the territorial Wyoming law became a law of Yellowstone to prevent poaching. Commercial fishing remained legal until 1919.
- The first winter tour of Yellowstone led by Arctic explorer Frederick Schwatka set out from Mammoth on Jan. 5, 1887, and arrived in Norris two days later.
- By 1891, three First-Class hotels were completed; The Fountain Hotel, National Hotel, and Lake Hotel. The Fountain Hotel had various incidents with Room 203 that frightened the caretakers and guests. A bell would ring at approximately 6 p.m. each night, even when the room was unoccupied. When the hotel was remodeled, they discovered a mouse nest in the wall that was the cause of the strange occurrences. The hotel closed in 1916 and was torn down in 1927.
- Fort Yellowstone was completed in late 1891 to house US Army troops to protect the park and its resources from poachers, souvenir hunters and developers. The soldiers lived in temporary dwellings within the park beginning in 1886, but the harsh winters required permanent structures. The military’s presence in the park lasted approximately 32 years.
- The Monida & Yellowstone Stage Company was founded by Frank J. Haynes and some of his associates in 1898. It operated until 1913 when the name changed to Yellowstone-Western Stage Company. Haynes was a renowned Yellowstone photographer and had many business stakes in the park.
- Henry G. Merry was deemed the first to drive through the park in a Winton motor car in 1902. Cars within Yellowstone were illegal at the time, but small vehicles were eventually allowed into the park on Aug. 1, 1915. By 1917, all passenger motorized vehicles were sanctioned.
- The Yellowstone Library and Museum Association was formed in 1933 to collect materials related to the Yellowstone area to aid rangers and staff with handling park visitors. The collection consists of more than 20,000 books, historic newspapers, maps, audio files and more.
- The 38th president of the United States, Gerald R. Ford, served as a Yellowstone park ranger during the summer of 1936. His assignments included being an armed guard for the bear feed truck, greeting VIPs and checking vehicle registrations at park entrances.
- DNA fingerprinting became possible after Dr. Thomas Brock discovered Thermus aquaticus in a hot spring in 1966. An enzyme from this bacterium also contributes to medical diagnoses.