10 origin facts of Yellowstone National Park

The first unsalaried superintendent for Yellowstone was Nathaniel P. Langford in 1872. He led a colorful life by participating in multiple expeditions, taking part in the Montana Vigilantes, and building several businesses. After the Washburn-Langford-Doane expedition of 1870 that explored a portion of Yellowstone land, Langford was appointed superintendent.

