10 origin facts of Yellowstone National Park

- Yellowstone was established as the world’s first national park on March 1, 1872 by the U.S. Congress and President Ulysses S. Grant. The creation of this park was a surprise to most citizens and many congressmen who voted in favor believed the land had no economic value.
- Yellowstone’s name is derived from the Yellowstone River, named Mi tse a-da-zi (Yellow Rock River) by the Minnetaree Indians.
- The Yellowstone region’s Ice Age ended 13,000 to 14,000 years ago and the climate gradually warmed. Human history in the area dates back more than 11,000 years.
- More than 1,850 sites are documented within the national park and the majority date back to the Archaic period. Archeologists have discovered distinctive stone tools and projectile points, leaving scientists to surmise that the early humans hunted mammals and gathered from plants.
- There is evidence of early humans’ diets consisting of bighorn sheep, deer, bison, elk, bear, cats and wolves as early as 9,500 years ago.
- Increased use of Yellowstone occurred approximately 3,000 years ago as the bow and arrow was invented. There is also early evidence of sheep traps and bison corrals.
- Yellowstone National Park covers 3,472 square miles and is larger than both states of Rhode Island and Delaware combined.
- The park spans across the three U.S. states of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. Due to this, the park has an Investigative Services Branch and a Yellowstone Justice Center. Those who commit crime within the national park can be arrested by a ranger, taken to the jail and be presented to a judge.
- The first unsalaried superintendent for Yellowstone was Nathaniel P. Langford in 1872. He led a colorful life by participating in multiple expeditions, taking part in the Montana Vigilantes, and building several businesses. After the Washburn-Langford-Doane expedition of 1870 that explored a portion of Yellowstone land, Langford was appointed superintendent.
- In 1877, General Howard troops pursued members of the Nez Perce into the park. Two tourists were killed in the skirmish and many others were wounded. This incident is believed to be the first tourist death since Yellowstone was named a national park.