2021 Festival of Trees at MetraPark Pavilion

The Family Tree Center and Billings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center will host its 36th Festival of Trees event Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 4 at the MetraPark Pavilion.

There will be a Winter Wonderland with up to 40 beautifully decorated trees to be auctioned off in live and online auctions as well as gift baskets and wreaths. The gala dinner and tree auction will be held on Thursday Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the MetraPark Pavilion.

Tickets to the dinner and gala auction are $75 per person or $800 for a corporate table, which includes a reserved table of eight, and recognition at the event and in the program, and two complementary bottles of wine.

This event funds The Family Tree Center’s programs, which provide support and education for parents and caregivers, in order to build strong families and prevent child abuse and neglect in our community. Services are provided at no cost for self-referred families and are available to all families in the community. The Family Tree Center is a private non-profit agency and The Festival of Trees is its main fundraiser.

Admission to the Festival of Trees Friday 3-8 p.m. and Saturday all day is: $5 per person and $15 per family (2 adults); children 6 and younger are free.

For special event tickets, call The Family Tree Center at: (406) 252-9799 or check out our online auction and registration at: https://events.readysetauction.com/familytreecenter/festivaloftrees2021

