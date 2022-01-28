2022 Maclean Festival to highlight prominent national authors

The In the Footsteps of Norman Maclean Literary Festival is in June in Missoula and will feature nationally prominent authors who will discuss the unique heritage of American wilderness, public lands and sacred grounds.
The event was postponed in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will include nationally known Western writers and literary talents – native and non-native – who will present their work and share ideas on the evolution of national parks, decolonization of American literature and history, and the literary inspiration that comes from the unique heritage of American wilderness and public lands.
The event, the fourth to be hosted by the Maclean Literary Festival, is called "Public Land & Sacred Ground: Western Writers Bear Witness," and is scheduled for June 24 to June 26 at the new Missoula Public Library. Admission will be free to the public.
“The Maclean Festival was initially designed to celebrate the literature of the West,” said Festival Director Jenny Rohrer. “Our 2022 Festival is moving beyond that mission to respond to conservation issues – specifically the global climate crisis and the need to protect public lands and native ground – because they should be sacred to all of us. We truly believe that literature can educate, motivate, and initiate a call to action.”
The literary festival was launched in 2015 to celebrate the life and work of author, scholar and teacher Norman Maclean, who was noted for his books "A River Runs Through It and Other Stories" and "Young Men and Fire," which won the National Book Critics Circle Award in 1992 for its account of the 1949 Mann Gulch Fire north of Helena. Maclean lived in Missoula when he was a child, worked for the U.S. Forest Service in western Montana, and spent time fishing on the Blackfoot River near his family’s Seeley Lake cabin, which still stands today. Maclean Festival speakers include well-known leaders of the conservation movement and literary talents in the country and in the West:
● Timothy Egan, author of The Big Burn and National Book Award winner, The Worst Hard Time, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and opinion writer for the New York Times. (Saturday keynote speaker)
● Terry Tempest Williams, educator, conservationist and author of The Hour of the Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks. (Sunday keynote speaker)
● Shane Doyle, a Montana-based scholar, teacher, musician and community advocate whose work focuses on the history and heritage of Native American tribes of the Northern Great Plains. He is an enrolled member of the Apsáalooke Nation (also known as the Crow Tribe), and holds a doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from Montana State University.
● Doug Peacock, author of Grizzly Years: In Search of the American Wilderness, a memoir of his experiences in the 1970s and 1980s, much of which was spent alone in the wilderness of the western U.S. observing grizzly bears.
● Gretel Ehrlich, author of The Solace of Open Spaces, and, more recently, Unsolaced, Along the Way to All That Is, which merges intense, vivid, factual observations of nature with a wryly mystical personal voice.
● Rick Bass, an award-winning author and activist known for his celebration of the natural world and his defense of the wilderness in his many novels, including Why I Came West and The Yaak.
● Debra Magpie Earling, the Salish author of The Lost Journals of Sacajawea and Perma Red, which won the American Book Award and the 2003 Spur Award for the Best Novel of the West.
● John Taliaferro, former senior editor at Newsweek and the author of Grinnell: America’s Environmental Pioneer and his Relentless Drive to Save the West, which won the America Outdoor Book Award and the 2019 Montana Book Award.
● Peter Stark, an adventure and exploration writer who wrote Astoria, a New York Times bestseller, and who will release his new book, Tecumseh, in spring 2022.
● Sterling HolyWhiteMountain, who grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation and whose work has appeared in Off the Path: An Anthology of 21st Century American Indian and Indigenous Writers, The Atlantic and The New Yorker.