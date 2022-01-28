2022 Maclean Festival to highlight prominent national authors

● Doug Peacock, author of Grizzly Years: In Search of the American Wilderness, a memoir of his experiences in the 1970s and 1980s, much of which was spent alone in the wilderness of the western U.S. observing grizzly bears.

● Gretel Ehrlich, author of The Solace of Open Spaces, and, more recently, Unsolaced, Along the Way to All That Is, which merges intense, vivid, factual observations of nature with a wryly mystical personal voice.

● Rick Bass, an award-winning author and activist known for his celebration of the natural world and his defense of the wilderness in his many novels, including Why I Came West and The Yaak.

● Debra Magpie Earling, the Salish author of The Lost Journals of Sacajawea and Perma Red, which won the American Book Award and the 2003 Spur Award for the Best Novel of the West.

● John Taliaferro, former senior editor at Newsweek and the author of Grinnell: America’s Environmental Pioneer and his Relentless Drive to Save the West, which won the America Outdoor Book Award and the 2019 Montana Book Award.

● Peter Stark, an adventure and exploration writer who wrote Astoria, a New York Times bestseller, and who will release his new book, Tecumseh, in spring 2022.