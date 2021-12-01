36th Annual Festival of Trees runs Thursday through Saturday at MetraPark

The Family Tree Center and Billings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center will host its 36th Annual Festival of Trees event Thursday Dec. 2 through Saturday Dec. 4 at the MetraPark Pavilion.
There will be a Winter Wonderland with 28 beautifully decorated trees to be auctioned off in live and online auctions as well as gift baskets and wreaths. The gala dinner and tree auction will be held on Thursday Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the MetraPark Pavilion.
The gala will begin with a champagne reception followed by a holiday dinner with a live auction of the trees highlighting the evening. Tickets to the dinner and gala auction are $75 per person or $800 for a corporate table which includes a reserved table of eight, recognition at the event and in the program, and two complementary bottles of wine.
A portion of the trees and all of the baskets will be available for online bidding ending Saturday Dec. 5. This event funds The Family Tree Center’s programs, which provide support and education for parents and caregivers, in order to build strong families and prevent child abuse and neglect in our community. Services are provided at no cost for self-referred families and are available to all families in the community.
Friday Dec. 3 is Tea in the Trees from 1-3 p.m. where guests can stroll through the trees, shop at the gift boutique and enjoy tea, coffee, cider and goodies while being entertained with live music by the Baker Family, a style show by Dillard’s emceed by KTVQ’s Victoria Hill, & door prizes! Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Reserved tables of eight are available for $80. Special viewing 9-11 a.m. for various nursing homes, senior centers, schools, etc. Admission for special viewing is free. Family Fun Night is at 5-8 p.m. with games and crafts for the kids hosted by St. Vincent Healthcare.
Saturday Dec. 4 will bring public viewing of the trees, gift boutique and synthetic ice rink from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., brunch with Santa from 11 a.m. to noon including juice, pastries and fruit and photos with Santa from 10-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m.
Admission to the festival Friday 3-8 p.m. and Saturday all day is $5 per person and $15 per family (2 adults); children 6 and younger are free.
For special event tickets call The Family Tree Center at: (406) 252-9799 or check out our online auction and registration at https://events.readysetauction.com/familytreecenter/festivaloftrees2021