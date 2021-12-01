36th Annual Festival of Trees runs Thursday through Saturday at MetraPark

The Family Tree Center and Billings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center will host its 36th Annual Festival of Trees event Thursday Dec. 2 through Saturday Dec. 4 at the MetraPark Pavilion.

There will be a Winter Wonderland with 28 beautifully decorated trees to be auctioned off in live and online auctions as well as gift baskets and wreaths. The gala dinner and tree auction will be held on Thursday Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the MetraPark Pavilion.

The gala will begin with a champagne reception followed by a holiday dinner with a live auction of the trees highlighting the evening. Tickets to the dinner and gala auction are $75 per person or $800 for a corporate table which includes a reserved table of eight, recognition at the event and in the program, and two complementary bottles of wine.

A portion of the trees and all of the baskets will be available for online bidding ending Saturday Dec. 5. This event funds The Family Tree Center’s programs, which provide support and education for parents and caregivers, in order to build strong families and prevent child abuse and neglect in our community. Services are provided at no cost for self-referred families and are available to all families in the community.