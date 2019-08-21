The beloved holiday cartoon "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will unfold live at MetraPark on Nov. 20.
The musical is based on the classic 1965 television special by Charles M. Schulz, culled from his classic comic strip "Peanuts" with Vince Guaraldi's classic music score.
The Emmy and Peadbody award winning story has long been a classic during the holidays, and the stage adaptation is geared toward families.
Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters take the journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas — all set to the original dialogue and music.
Tickets, priced at $22, $32, or $42 are available at MetraPark Box Office, 308 6th Ave. N., Metrapark.com, or by phone at 800-366-8538. For more information, visit www.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com.
Instrumentalist and recording artist Kenny G will make a holiday appearance in Billings, performing Dec. 8 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.