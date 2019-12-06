NOVA Center for the Performing Arts will present the classic yuletide tradition “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 6-15.
The Dickens tale is a journey from greedy self-absorption to the warmth and hope recognized in every human heart, a poignant reminder that each of us has the power to see what’s best in ourselves and others.
Directed by Gary Treglown, “A Christmas Carol” features a cast of seasoned actors and budding young thespians who bring to life the “bah humbug” of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Spirits of Christmas’ Past, Present and Future, the unconditional love of the Cratchit family, and the cheerful blessing of Tiny Tim with pathos, humor, musical interludes and holiday joy.
Performances will be Dec. 6-8 and 13-15, at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays, according to a press release.
Tickets cost $21 for adults, $16 for seniors and members of the military, and $10 for students.