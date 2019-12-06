{{featured_button_text}}
‘A Christmas Carol’ at NOVA

Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Jalani Lee, and Jacob Marley, in chains, played by Gabe Wright, are some of the starring cast in NOVA Center for the Performing Arts annual presentation of "A Christmas Carol," taking place Dec. 6-8 and 13-15.

 Courtesy NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts will present the classic yuletide tradition “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 6-15.

The Dickens tale is a journey from greedy self-absorption to the warmth and hope recognized in every human heart, a poignant reminder that each of us has the power to see what’s best in ourselves and others.

Directed by Gary Treglown, “A Christmas Carol” features a cast of seasoned actors and budding young thespians who bring to life the “bah humbug” of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Spirits of Christmas’ Past, Present and Future, the unconditional love of the Cratchit family, and the cheerful blessing of Tiny Tim with pathos, humor, musical interludes and holiday joy.

Emmett Gilfeather, playing Tiny Tim, makes his debut on stage during the annual production of "A Christmas Carol." He is seen with Scrooge, played by Jalani Lee. The production takes place Dec. 6-8 and 13-15 at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts.

Performances will be Dec. 6-8 and 13-15, at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays, according to a press release.

Tickets cost $21 for adults, $16 for seniors and members of the military, and $10 for students.

