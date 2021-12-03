ABT presents United States Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus on March 15

Alberta Bair Theater proudly presents a free concert of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus on Tuesday March 15 at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets will be available on Tuesday Dec. 7, as our nation remembers Pearl Harbor Day. People can stop by the ABT box office, 2801 Third Ave N, open Monday through Friday 10-5 and Saturday 10-2, or call 406-256-6052. Visit the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org for more information. Tickets will not be mailed but can be picked up at the box office or printed at home. There is a limit of eight tickets per household.