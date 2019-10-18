Becoming a Blue Man wasn’t on Kean Haunt’s to-do list. But, when scrolling the Internet, he came across an NPR Tiny Desk Concert featuring the iconic Blue Man Group.
“It really fascinated me. I wondered, what is this?” Haunt, who moved to New York in 2017 after graduating from Middlebury College in Vermont with a theater degree, decided to send in his resume.
Much to his surprise, he got a call-back. “I definitely wasn’t expecting it to work out.” Now, the West High grad is part of a collective of 35 actors cast to play the role of the comically mute all-blue performers.
Haunt left Billings in 2013 to attend college, where he studied languages but would fall in love with theater.
“It seemed like something I would do for fun hopefully in my life, but I had never imaged I would make a career out of it,” said Hunt, who acted in school productions including “Fiddler on the Roof” and NOVA Center for the Performing Art’s rendition of “Bye Bye Birdie.”
Haunt spent summer 2017 on the road with the Agile Rascal Bicycle Touring Theatre — a traveling actor’s troupe touring on bicycles, founded in San Francisco. In three months, the troupe biked nearly 1,300 miles across Montana and performed a play they collectively wrote, carrying all props and costumes on their bikes.
“You come to appreciate the scale and the beauty and how diverse the state is,” Haunt said. Biking from place to place humanized the state and gave the acting troupe a sense of Montana’s diverse communities, as well as how “brutally hilly” parts of Eastern Montana can be, Haunt described.
“When you’re in a car, it’s possible to whiz on through. When you are on a bike, you can’t avoid the bugs and the potholes and the heat and the rain and all the stuff that makes up the journey.”
As a caravan comprised of bizarrely laden bikes, Haunt said they got a lot of strange looks and plenty of questions. “It’s impossible to close off and be in your air conditioned bubble. You have to engage every mile you go through.”
Now Haunt is a full-time actor performing a character in the Blue Man Group. He works in Boston, and there are also performances in New York, Las Vegas, Orlando, Berlin, and Chicago. A touring group performs shows across North America.
Dreamed up nearly 30 years ago by then-recent college grads Matt Goldman, Phil Stanton, and Chris Wink, the global hit started in a small theater in New York City, where their bald and blue characters originated. The trio each played a role, wanting to represent archetypes of the hero, scientist, and trickster. They began training new actors a few years later. Since 1991, more than 35 million people in 15 countries have seen a production.
The Blue Man Group was acquired by Cirque du Soleil in 2017. Randall Jaynes, the artistic director, has been with the company since 1995 and was trained by the original actors. Though the roles are currently all occupied by men, there are no specific gender requirements to be a Blue Man.
“It’s a height thing," Haunt said. "You have to be between a certain height requirements, so we – relatively speaking – look the same on stage.”
Haunt’s just a smidgen above the 5'10" - 6'1" requirement. “It’s close enough that it doesn’t matter,” he said, and he uses that to his advantage on stage. “It gives you somewhere to go if you start out a bit hunched over and bring that to bear later on.”
With a distinctive mop of curly red hair, Haunt also has to don a bald cap for each performance to cover his hair and ears before slathering himself with blue grease paint and slipping on blue latex gloves.
“It’s a process,” said Haunt, who decided not to shave his head for the role. “I’ve gotten good at smooshing it down and trying to capture it.”
After auditioning in 2017, Haunt was added to a waiting list. Once six people were selected, they joined up in New York for a two-month training, which still doesn’t guarantee a spot.
“The whole time, you’re hoping you make it through to the next week,” Haunt said. “It’s definitely an intense process, and you are learning a lot of new skills that you never thought you’d have to learn.” Skills like catching or throwing things into people’s mouths, drumming with paint, and the art of toilet papering an audience.
After training and performing for several months in New York, Haunt moved in January to Boston, where he’s one of six full-time actors sharing performance duties for shows that take place, on average, five times a week. If it’s a holiday, they perform up to nine weekly shows.
“So many people have played this role, so you’re sort of stepping into something that is bigger than anyone who is involved in it,” said Haunt. “It’s amazing to feel a connection to people who have been working on this show for that long and added a lot of their lives to this character.”
There’s no language in the performance, so actors follow a script that lists actions, which Haunt describes as signposts. “Everything in-between can be very different every night, depending on who is playing the role. There’s a broad range of ways that this piece can happen.”
The performance remains true to its origins, incorporating the mainstays of performance, including the toilet paper finish and colorful drumming with paint. Yet, the performance is loosely scripted, so what happens on the stage is dependent on how the actors string together their roles.
And, the audience has a large role in the productions. Depending on who is invited on stage, they have a huge impact on how the show evolves, Haunt said.
“The whole point of a Blue Man show is that you get this really intimate interaction between the character and the audience. It’s about building a connection with the audiences and inviting them to be part of the performance.”
For Haunt, the experience has helped him feel more comfortable with his audiences. “It’s something you have to learn to feed off of and learn to crave and enjoy the people who come see the show … It’s good to learn how to be with them and interact with them and let them see you and see them right back.”