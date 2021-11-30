Alberta Bair Theater lights up with Nutcracker ballet

A holiday tradition featuring more than 100 local dancers, joined by professional dancers with the San Diego Ballet Company, and the Billings Symphony Orchestra will light up the stage with the heartwarming story of The Nutcracker Thanksgiving weekend at the Alberta Bair Theater.

Performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets, visit www.AlbertaBairTheater.org or www.BillingsSymphony.org. Masks are required.

Set to the soaring score by Tchaikovsky, the ballet features fanciful characters from the Nutcracker Prince to the Mouse King and the Sugar Plum Fairy. The costumes and stage will take you inside the story of Clara, a young girl dreaming of the Land of Sweets and her Nutcracker Prince. Sarah Ionnides, music director of the Symphony Tacoma, is the guest conductor.

Betty Loos, director of the School of Classical Ballet in Billings, has been working with local girls for five decades, preparing them for roles in the production. This year, three Billings girls will take on the role of the central character of the ballet, young Clara, including Emma Caseres, Audrey Mills, and Alia Russell. In addition, two high school dancers - Emilee Brown and Marlee O'Toole - will perform in the Mirliton Scene, the Flower Scene, and the finale.

O'Toole and Brown are both seniors at Billings Senior High. They have been performing in The Nutcracker since they were five years old.

