Friday, Nov. 8 at Pub Station Taproom, 2502 First Ave. N. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets for the general admission all-ages show are $15 in advance/day of, plus applicable fees.
Alder Lights is a three-piece alternative-rock band from Billings. Founding members Jake Goldberg (vocals, guitar, keys) and Marcus Barkac (drums) were joined by Barkac's brother, Kaleb Barkac on bass a few months before their debut album, "Here’s To Fate," was released in May, 2016. Alder Lights continued playing a couple shows a year to build a local fan base as well as hone their stage presence and performance.
In 2018, they released the single, "Creatures," written and recorded with this lineup and signaled a change in tone for the trio to a more raw and energetic sound while somehow sounding more polished and mature. The band took the next year to begin working on their sophomore album with that new direction in mind. Still working full time jobs, this process was slower than they would have liked. However, this is a group not content with releasing mediocre or rushed content.
During their silence, they were anything but. In early 2019, they signed with Damon Moreno at Inner Light Agency. That March they broke their silence to play at SXSW before getting back to work on the new album. Recording began in July 2019 and wrapped up two weeks later. Leading up to their sophomore effort, Alder Lights released their first single, “Pieces”, on August 28. On November 8, Alder Lights will release their second album, “Darkest Cameo.”