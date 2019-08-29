In its 19th year, Ales for Trails returns to ZooMontana on Sept. 6, a venue chosen for its atmosphere and location along Shiloh Trail, a popular walking and biking trail on Billings' West End.
The fundraising event for ages 21+ features more than 50 local and regional microbrews, as well as a variety of wines and nonalcoholic drinks. Proceeds are reinvested in multi-use trails in the area through Billings TrailNet, a nonprofit organization working to complete a community-wide trail system.
The annual Ales for Trails is an important financial component of Billings TrailNet, which advocates and raises money for trails, according to Kristi Drake, executive director of Billings TrailNet.
"Trails are not only an attractive amenity for people considering moving to Billings, they are a vital source of transportation to many," Drake said, citing data from the City of Billings that more than 1 million users per year walk, run, ride or wheel on city trails.
Across the past two decades, Ales for Trails has helped to raise more than $800,000 for the trail system, and Billings TrailNet has donated more than $500,000 to 18 different trails in Billings since 2004.
Currently, the organization is raising funds for the Skyline Trail, which will connect Swords Rimrock Park and Zimmerman Park.
The event runs from 5-10 p.m., and live music will be provided by Arterial Drive and Daniel Kosel, as well as the "Silent Disco," with headphone tunes DJ'd by Telnet and Nate Benfit.
Attendees are encouraged to walk or ride bicycles to the event, and will receive a special red carpet welcome. Bike parking will be provided inside the gates at ZooMontana.
Local brewers participating in the event include:
- Angry Hanks
- Montana Brewing Co.
- Canyon Creek Brewing
- Carter's Brewing
- Red Lodge Ales
- Thirsty Street Brewing Co.
- Überbrew
- High Plains Brewing (Laurel)
- Yellowstone Cellars (contributing locally made wine)
Montana beers featured at Ales for Trails include:
- Kettlehouse Brewing Co., Missoula
- Bozeman Brewing Company
- Harvest Moon Brewing Co., Belt
- Lewis & Clark Brewing, Helena
- Old Skool Brewing, Baker
- Bitter Root Brewery, Hamilton
- Katabatic Brewing Company, Livingston
Additional beers and wines from the region will also be available for tasting.
A New Belgium Fat Tire Bike, donated by Briggs Distributing, will be raffled off during the event. This year’s bike, made by Brooklyn Bikes, features red rims and a white frame with a leather seat and handlebar grips.
Trophies will be awarded for the three most popular beers, voted on by attendees.
Tickets are available at alesfortrails.com or at sponsor locations, including Yellowstone Fitness, Thirsty Street Brewing, The Base Camp, The Spoke Shop and The Bike Shop.
For more information visit billingstrailnet.org or call 406-281-1244.