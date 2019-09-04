The North Park Task Force presents "Know Your Neighbor Day" on Thursday, Sept. 12, featuring live music by Always Be Creative and Not Your Boyfriend's Band. The event is held at Yellowstone Valley Brewing, 2123 First Ave. N., and includes a barbecue at 5 p.m. and show at 6 p.m. for $5 suggested donation. All proceeds will benefit the North Park Task Force.
The Always Be Creative (ABC) rock band performs electric and acoustic music for children and families. The group's mission is to bringing people together using music and other family fun activities.
Formed in 2016, Not Your Boyfriend’s Band is an alternative rock, blues, ska group that brings decades of combined professional music experience to the stage. They're known for their energetic performances and play local and regional venues.