Harvestfest 2018

Abby Reiter, 9, draws a scarecrow on a pumpkin at a craft table during Harvestfest in downtown Billings in 2018.

 BETHANY BAKER Billings Gazette

Celebrate the changing season at the 16th annual Harvest Fest on Saturday in downtown Billings, centered under Skypoint at Broadway and Second Avenue North.  

Taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event features arts and crafts tents, a variety of food trucks, kids fun zone, a pumpkin pie baking contest, a beer garden hosted by Montana Brewing Company, gift basket raffle donated by downtown businesses, and live entertainment throughout the day.

Though the weather made a shift mid-week, Harvest Fest will continue, regardless of inclement weather, according to Lindsay Richardson, DBA's events director. "This is a rain, snow or shine event."

Harvestfest 2019

Snow clings to fresh pumpkins during Harvestfest in downtown Billings in 2018.

Attendees are encouraged to enter the pumpkin pie baking contest. An online application and rules may be found at www.downtownbillings.com/harvestfest, and pies can be brought inside the Valley Credit Union building on North Broadway, and the judging begins at 1 p.m. with a panel of judges from Chefs and Cooks of Montana. The contest results will be announced under Skypoint at 3:30 p.m. 

A Kid’s Fun Zone will be east of Skypoint on Second Avenue North, featuring a craft tent hosted by Wise Wonders Children’s Museum. Free activities include pumpkin painting and an over-sized block play area. Free unicorn or cowboy pony photos and pumpkin balloons are offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KTVQ booth.

The beer garden in front of Montana Brewing Company will include more than a dozen seasonal pumpkin and Ocktoberfest beers on tap, a stein holding contest, and corn hole.

Entertainment takes place under Skypoint. Schedule information provided by Downtown Billings Alliance:

  • 9 a.m. - Magic City Gymnastics featuring students of various ages sharing gymnastics skills.
  • 9:30 a.m. - Billings Special Olympics Dance Team “Rockers,” an adaptive dance team, ages 7 to 70.
  • 10 a.m. - Big Sky Chorus Group, featuring Billings’ Barbershop Harmony Society singing a capella.
  • 10:45 a.m. - NOVA Center for the Performing Arts features choreographed pieces from upcoming NOVA productions and the youth cast of "Jungle Book," running through October
  • 11 a.m. - Lockwood Middle School Musicians
  • Instrumental music performed by student musicians from Lockwood Middle School band. Contact: Q Staton, statonq@lockwoodschool.org
  • 11:30 a.m. - Caledonian Pipes & Drummers
  • Billings based group, traditional bagpipes and drums. billingsbagpipe.us
  • 12 p.m. - Wrecking Clowns Dance Crew
  • Local Billings Hip Hop dance crew. facebook.com/wreckingclowns
  • 12:30 p.m. - Tesseract Dance Collective, a  local collaborative belly dance troupe, performs.
  • 1 p.m. - The Always Be Creative, a local band that performs original music and covers of family-friendly tunes. As well, the pie baking contest begins.
  • 2 p.m. - Who We Are, a local acoustic trio of Trevor Wood, Chris Kellison-Decker, and Bekah Kellison-Decker. facebook.com/whowearemt
  • 3 p.m. - Claddagh Irish Dance Academy, featuring traditional Irish dance performances. Raffle basket and pie contest winner announcements will take place afterward.

Raffle tickets will be for sale under Skypoint, costing $5 each (cash only). All proceeds will go to beautification projects in downtown Billings such as public art projects, hanging flower baskets and holiday decor. For more information, visit www.downtownbillings.com.

