The 66th Annual Mexican Fiesta and the 23rd Annual Fiesta Car Show takes place Saturday at South Park, sponsored by Mary Queen of Peace parish.
The event is free and open to the public. Activities take place from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the park on South Broadway and Sixth Avenue South. Family activities and children's games, silent auction and craft vendors, as well as live entertainment including music, singing and dancing, will take place.
An authentic Mexican meal will be served under a large tent, and other food options from booths and food trucks will be available, according to a press release.
The Fiesta Car Show will feature over 100 classic, stock and custom cars. A barbecue for vendors and pre-registered participants or participants wanting to register takes place Friday night at 6 p.m. On Saturday, cars will be on display from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and an awards presentation will take place at 3 p.m.
The celebration continues in the evening from 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. with a dance at the Billings Hotel Ballroom, 1223 Mullowney Lane. Live music will be provided by Tejano Outlaws. Tickets are $15 each or $150 for a table of 10. The event is free for children under 12.
For more information about the Fiesta or for table reservations for the dance call Jessica Contreraz at (406) 670-7667, and for Car Show information call Jay Krug at (406) 348-4033.