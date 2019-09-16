Friday, Nov. 1, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the age-21-plus show are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, plus applicable service fee.
Audiences are captivated by the unique sound of Arterial Drive that includes sax and violin blending perfectly with sweet vocal harmonies and a conventional rock rhythm section. Despite their different influences and backgrounds, these musicians share the ability to groove. With over 200 shows performed in 2018, Arterial Drive takes pride in the "tightness" of their songs. The energy of their performance is contagious and emotion put into their soulful original songs is deeply felt among listeners. Arterial Drive is a warm, authentic listen for your ears.
DASH is a progressive electro-soul duo, featuring lush synths, live keys, bass, and guitar, dynamic electronic percussion, and their signature vocal harmonies.
DASH began in February 2018, after lead members Kayti Korte and Ben Morris began writing songs together. The vocal powerhouse duo aimed for a full band sound rooted in rock 'n roll, soul, and funk. The band played their first show in March 2018, and released their debut single, 'Apathy' in May 2018, followed by their debut album, 'SUPER' in October 2018. 'SUPER' is the sound of that first, fiery rock band. Upon releasing their debut album, DASH hit the road. In their first year they were named "Best New Local Band" and had the #2 "Best New Album" by the Bozeman Magazine.